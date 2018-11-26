Attempted robber shot after entering Arkansas apartment, police say

An attempted robber was shot and injured in a Hot Springs apartment Sunday, authorities said.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the 400 block of Alcorn Street in response to a possible aggravated burglary call shortly before 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department. A resident there told officers that an unknown person with a gun entered his apartment in an apparent robbery attempt, police said.

As the 24-year-old suspect entered the apartment, the resident shot him once, Cpl. Joey Williams, a spokesman for the Hot Springs Police Department, said. Officers provided first aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived, the release states.

Police did not identify the person who was shot, but said he was being treated at a local hospital and was in stable condition early Monday afternoon.