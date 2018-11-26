Benton County marriage licenses

Nov. 16
William Thomas Achord, 24, and Teresa Yvette Santamaria, 24, both of Bentonville
Jackson Max Braswell, 25, and Ashley Nicole Efird, 22, both of Rogers
Cole Richard Ludolph, 24, Fayetteville, and Casey Isabella Tidwell, 21, Pea Ridge
Scott Holland McKenzie, 58, and Connie Jo Link, 55, both of Prairie Village, Kan.
George Albert Millard Jr., 52, and Bridget Kim Blanton, 41, both of Bella Vista
Brandon Michael Neil, 23, and Haley Louise Smith, 25, both of Bentonville
John Jerome Thompson, 27, and Bria Kerianna Carder, 25, both of Cave Springs
Tyler Wayne Thompson, 22, and Taylor Jane Young, 18, both of Garfield
Brandon Chad Williams, 34, and Stephanie Marie Thomas, 34, both of Bella Vista

Jeronimo De Jesus Arana Guerra, 38, and McKinnley Rae Watkins, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Kenneth Loyd Huffaker, 34, and Hannah Lynn Johnson, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Gregory Ryan Jones, 30, and Alicia Renee Kivett, 30, both of Joplin, Mo.
Ryan Scott McMillan, 26, and Michelle Lynn Spencer, 21, both of Gravette
Turner Shayne Myers, 24, and Amie Ray Vest, 26, both of Rogers
Zachary Adam Cantu Ritter, 31, and Amie Elizabeth Sparks, 24, both of Centerton
Murrell William Rivera, 36, and Kali Elaine Smith, 33, both of Gentry
Michael Clyde Tanner, 61, and Gayla Denise Tanner, 58, both of Barling
Justin Joseph Wildoner, 45, and Mackenzie Anne Seth, 21, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Nov. 19
Jessica Dawn Burks, 36, and Misty Dawn Coe, 42, both of Gravette
Jordan Michael Chaligoj, 28, and Samantha Claire Bolton, 30, both of Bentonville
Joshua David Lawhon, 23, and Cee Jay Jameson, 21, both of Choctaw, Okla.
Andrew Jackson Lee IV, 44, and Chelsi Sheree Setters, 26, both of Bentonville
Shane Alan Rosenthal, 28, Rogers, and Rhiann Beth Hernandez, 37, Pea Ridge
Samuel Mayer Warren, 30, and Whitney Nicole Moore, 33, both of Los Angeles, Calif.
Ryan Scott Wisneski, 41, and Tammy Lynn Smith, 38, both of Lowell
Nov. 20
Samuel Peter Amos, 29, and Tiffany Marie Prunes Angasan, 22, both of Fairbanks, Alaska
Stephen Frederic Burton, 59, and Darlene Antoinette Hernandez, 55, both of Bentonville
Kyle Hunter Melton, 22, Claremore, Okla., and Savannah Taylor Middleton, 18, Siloam Springs
Ryan Christopher Morton, 27, and Margo Lynne Roller, 24, both of Lowell
Larry Dale Pruitt, 69, and Olivia Leeann Heller, 67, both of Bentonville
