Benton County marriage licenses

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Nov. 16

William Thomas Achord, 24, and Teresa Yvette Santamaria, 24, both of Bentonville

Jackson Max Braswell, 25, and Ashley Nicole Efird, 22, both of Rogers

Cole Richard Ludolph, 24, Fayetteville, and Casey Isabella Tidwell, 21, Pea Ridge

Scott Holland McKenzie, 58, and Connie Jo Link, 55, both of Prairie Village, Kan.

George Albert Millard Jr., 52, and Bridget Kim Blanton, 41, both of Bella Vista

Brandon Michael Neil, 23, and Haley Louise Smith, 25, both of Bentonville

John Jerome Thompson, 27, and Bria Kerianna Carder, 25, both of Cave Springs

Tyler Wayne Thompson, 22, and Taylor Jane Young, 18, both of Garfield

Brandon Chad Williams, 34, and Stephanie Marie Thomas, 34, both of Bella Vista

Nov. 16

Jeronimo De Jesus Arana Guerra, 38, and McKinnley Rae Watkins, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Kenneth Loyd Huffaker, 34, and Hannah Lynn Johnson, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Gregory Ryan Jones, 30, and Alicia Renee Kivett, 30, both of Joplin, Mo.

Ryan Scott McMillan, 26, and Michelle Lynn Spencer, 21, both of Gravette

Turner Shayne Myers, 24, and Amie Ray Vest, 26, both of Rogers

Zachary Adam Cantu Ritter, 31, and Amie Elizabeth Sparks, 24, both of Centerton

Murrell William Rivera, 36, and Kali Elaine Smith, 33, both of Gentry

Michael Clyde Tanner, 61, and Gayla Denise Tanner, 58, both of Barling

Justin Joseph Wildoner, 45, and Mackenzie Anne Seth, 21, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Nov. 19

Jessica Dawn Burks, 36, and Misty Dawn Coe, 42, both of Gravette

Jordan Michael Chaligoj, 28, and Samantha Claire Bolton, 30, both of Bentonville

Joshua David Lawhon, 23, and Cee Jay Jameson, 21, both of Choctaw, Okla.

Andrew Jackson Lee IV, 44, and Chelsi Sheree Setters, 26, both of Bentonville

Shane Alan Rosenthal, 28, Rogers, and Rhiann Beth Hernandez, 37, Pea Ridge

Samuel Mayer Warren, 30, and Whitney Nicole Moore, 33, both of Los Angeles, Calif.

Ryan Scott Wisneski, 41, and Tammy Lynn Smith, 38, both of Lowell

Nov. 20

Samuel Peter Amos, 29, and Tiffany Marie Prunes Angasan, 22, both of Fairbanks, Alaska

Stephen Frederic Burton, 59, and Darlene Antoinette Hernandez, 55, both of Bentonville

Kyle Hunter Melton, 22, Claremore, Okla., and Savannah Taylor Middleton, 18, Siloam Springs

Ryan Christopher Morton, 27, and Margo Lynne Roller, 24, both of Lowell

Larry Dale Pruitt, 69, and Olivia Leeann Heller, 67, both of Bentonville

NW News on 11/26/2018

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

