Bodies discovered; drugs suspected

LAMPE, Mo. — Authorities say three people whose bodies were found in a parked vehicle in southwest Missouri died of apparent drug overdoses.

The Stone County, Mo., sheriff ’s office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded on Nov. 16 to a report of a deceased man in a car near Table Rock Lake. The post said deputies found the vehicle with three victims inside parked outside an abandoned trailer house.

Police identified them as Julie Orman, 26, of Shell Knob, Mo.; Joseph Johnson, 35, of Green Forest; and Daniel Calvert, 32, of Green Forest.

Foul play isn’t suspected, authorities said.