British exit deal wins EU approval

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (center) kisses Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator on the U.K. pullout, at the conclusion of the EU summit in Brussels on Sunday. At left is European Council President Donald Tusk.

BRUSSELS -- European leaders on Sunday signed off on their split from Britain, approving a deal that would set the United Kingdom on a new, if uncertain, road, independent from the European Union after more than four decades of membership in the political and economic powerhouse.

The agreement will cut Britain out of the European Union, marking the first time a nation has ever sought to depart. But the deal must still weather Britain's political storms ahead of the official March 29 exit date, with the key test next month when the U.K. Parliament puts it to a vote amid strong opposition.

No matter the uncertainty in Britain, it was a momentous occasion in Britain's 45-year-long membership in the European club and its torturous two-year effort to depart it.

The deal will likely come with steep costs for both sides, leaving leaders in the extraordinary position of negotiating a split that most of them believe will harm their citizens. Some EU leaders said they felt Sunday's deal was a tragedy. The deal, approved unanimously Sunday by the remaining 27 EU leaders, would leave Britain in legal limbo -- obligated to follow most EU rules but no longer a member -- until the end of 2020, as leaders haggle over the relationship to come. The assent came after less than an hour of discussion.

"Today has been a historic day," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the meeting, a rare and unusual gathering of European leaders on a chilly Sunday morning in Brussels. "My feelings are very divided. I feel very sad, but at the same time I feel a sense of relief."

British Prime Minister Theresa May, asked if she shared the unhappiness, said, "No, but I recognize that others do."

May said the British Parliament will now face "one of most significant votes Parliament has had in many years," and that she would campaign for it with all her heart.

"This is the deal on the table," she said. "It is best possible deal. It is the only deal."

Several European leaders warned on Sunday that negotiations could not be reopened should the British Parliament reject the deal, echoing May's message that Britain's lawmakers had nothing to gain by voting against it.

"This is the deal," said Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm. "It's the best deal possible. The European Union will not change its fundamental position."

But Juncker, too, said to the media, "It's not a moment for jubilation nor celebration; it's a sad and tragic moment."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the deal was regrettable but acceptable.

"I believe that nobody is winning. We are all losing because of the U.K. leaving," Rutte said. "But given that context, this is a balanced outcome with no political winners."

Under the terms of the deal, Britain will face a $50 billion bill to pay its financial commitments on its way out the door. It will be tied to EU laws and regulations for years in some areas, and its ability to negotiate its own trade deals -- a key demand of exit supporters who led a successful rebellion against the established order in 2016 -- could be tightly limited. But it will no longer be obligated to allow EU citizens to live and work within its borders, and May has sought to promote that as a major win, even as other leaders shake their heads about the situation.

"The cost we discussed in recent months is massive," said French President Emmanuel Macron. "Those who said to the British they would save several dozens or hundreds of billions of pounds lied to them."

The plan seeks to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland, which is remaining in the EU, and Northern Ireland, which will depart. It also seeks to prevent an internal split between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. To do so, the two sides agreed that if they fail to come up with a better plan before the end of Britain's transition period, London would remain locked inside the European customs union, obligated to respect most EU regulations on goods that would pass between the two sides, including tariffs with the rest of the world.

Even if Britain ratifies the exit deal, the end of March will see the beginning of many months, possibly years, of negotiations on its future relationship -- from trade and travel to security and intelligence.

British and EU negotiators will still have to work out the terms of their future relationship, and although a 36-page declaration also approved Sunday set out some of the guidelines, much remained unresolved, including Britain's freedom to control large parts of its own economy.

Unlike the withdrawal agreement, which will be legally binding after it is approved by British and European parliaments, the political document is loosely worded and aspirational, an outline for future talks, which will likely take years to complete.

STRUGGLE NOT OVER

Arriving at this point in the divorce has been a struggle: 17 months of fraught negotiations, marked by bickering within May's own leadership team, including a string of high-profile resignations from her Cabinet.

May's headaches are far from over. Her limits as vote-wrangler will be tested in her own Parliament, where pro-exit lawmakers have hammered the plan as failing to break decisively enough from Brussels and pro-EU forces have condemned it as a self-inflicted wound that hurts British voters.

According to the British press, as many as 90 lawmakers of May's own Conservative Party have said they plan to vote against it, alongside members of the opposition Labor Party.

What will happen to the withdrawal agreement if it is voted down by the British Parliament is unclear. May could put it up for a vote again. She could face a leadership challenge or new elections. Britain could even re-run the referendum, although few analysts believe this is realistic. EU leaders say the alternative is a chaotic no-deal departure -- a development that could ignite economic crisis and could even lead to shortages of medicine in Britain.

Acknowledging the vast political and economic consequences of the EU exit, May promised lawmakers their say before Christmas and said that it "will be one of the most significant votes that Parliament has held for many years."

She argued that Parliament has a duty "to deliver Brexit" as voters have demanded.

"The British people don't want to spend any more time arguing about Brexit," she said. "They want a good deal done that fulfills the vote and allows us to come together again as a country."

Not all agree. Main opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the deal "the result of a miserable failure of negotiation that leaves us with the worst of all worlds," and said his party would oppose it.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party is the third-largest in Parliament, said lawmakers "should reject it and back a better alternative."

Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and lead campaigner for the EU exit, said on Saturday that Britain was "on the verge of a historic blunder." He said May's withdrawal deal surrenders too much power to Brussels.

But Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he thought May's chances of getting the agreement through Parliament were strong.

He said British lawmakers would see that "the alternative is a no deal, cliff-edge Brexit, which is something of course that we all want to avoid."

"Any other deal really only exists in people's imaginations," he added.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Birnbaum, William Booth and Quentin Aries of The Washington Post; by Lorne Cook, Jill Lawless, Raf Casert, Gregory Katz and Kirsten Grieshaber of The Associated Press; and by Stephen Castle and Steven Erlanger of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT

French President Emmanuel Macron (center) speaks with Portugese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (right) during a roundtable meeting Sunday at the European Union summit in Brussels.

