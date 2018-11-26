North Little Rock resident calls police from out-of-state after camera shows man on property; 1 arrested

A North Little Rock resident who saw someone enter his storage room on a surveillance feed alerted authorities, who responded and made an arrest.

The homeowner, who was out of state at the time, called police to the 200 block of East A Avenue early Saturday after watching someone on camera enter a storage room outside his house, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived and, after searching the property, found several unsecured doors but nobody at the residence, authorities said. Police said the officers then noticed the gate of a nearby home was also open. Upon checking the residence’s back door, they spotted 53-year-old Donald Loftis leaving the home, the report stated.

Loftis, of Little Rock told police he was doing renovation work on the home, which was vacant and under construction, authorities said. However, the homeowner who first called police sent officers screenshots from his camera feed that appeared to show Loftis entering the storage room, according to the report.

Loftis then admitted to entering the room and taking an unused toaster oven, authorities said.

Loftis was charged with one count of breaking or entering, the report stated. As of Monday morning, Loftis did not appear on the Pulaski County jail roster.