Cilic stays in control as Croatia wins Davis Cup

Croatia’s Marin Cilic (center) holds the cup with teammates Borna Coric (right) and Franko Skugor after the team won the Davis Cup final between France and Croatia on Sunday.

LILLE, France -- After an agonizing defeat in Croatia's previous Davis Cup final, there was no letdown for Marin Cilic this time.

Cilic was two sets up against Juan Martin del Potro two years ago in Zagreb, with Croatia leading Argentina 2-1 on the final day, when his game collapsed as the South Americans fought back and ultimately won the final.

This weekend in northern France, Cilic did not give even a glimmer of hope to his French opponents that they could stage a comeback of their own.

On the indoor clay court set up inside the Lille soccer stadium and in front of a hostile crowd, the former U.S. Open champion was ruthless and composed. His clinical display on Sunday secured a 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-3 win over Lucas Pouille to give Croatia a 3-1 victory over defending champion France in the best-of-five series. Both teams agreed not to play the final rubber.

Cilic, 30, said his loss to Del Potro hadn't been a distraction but he was relieved to finally add the Davis Cup trophy to his list of trophies.

"I was always sleeping well, so no problem, but I'm happy that I played so well this weekend," Cilic said.

While Argentina was able to fight back, the French didn't have the weapons required. The hosts won the doubles but were thrashed in straight sets in the three singles matches played against Cilic and Borna Coric.

"Look at the statistics from Borna and I, in three matches we did not lose a serve, it says much about our level and how well we played," said Cilic, who finally tasted success in the team event 12 years after his debut. "We were both in a great form at the right time."

Cilic lived up to his status of team leader. After beating Pouille, he was surrounded by the whole Croatian team on the court and covered his shoulders with the Croatian flag. The country's president, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, warmly hugged him.

"It's not every day that you become a world champion," Cilic said. "For us, it's a dream come true, for this nation, we are so passionate, you can see the fans. And I feel that in Croatia it's going to be incredible too."

Croatia won the Davis Cup for a second time, after victory in 2005, and denied France an 11th crown.

"They destroyed us," France captain Yannick Noah said. "They did not give us a single break."

Sports on 11/26/2018