Arkansas police officer who died after illness remembered as quiet, well-liked

A Conway police officer died from complications due to pneumonia Sunday, authorities said.

Officer Nathan Riddle Jr., 35, who served with the Conway Police Department since January 2016, had been in the hospital for at least a week prior to his death, LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said.

Woodruff said Riddle, a Conway resident who served on the department’s SWAT team, was a “quiet guy, but he did his job and the people in the community liked him a lot.”

Before joining the city’s Police Department, Riddle served as an officer for the University of Central Arkansas, she said.

Several law enforcement agencies shared posts in honor of Riddle.

“Our prayers are with the family of Officer Nathan Riddle and the Conway Police Department,” Little Rock police wrote on Twitter. “Officer Riddle served the Conway Community well.”

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that “we are all mourning the loss of our brother in blue … Thank you Officer Riddle for your service, rest easy. We got it from here.”