Couple’s UA gift to fund student aid

FAYETTEVILLE — A $200,000 gift from a Little Rock couple will support student scholarships at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Kevin and Stephanie Wilcox Advance Arkansas Endowed Scholarship will help students enrolled in UA’s Sam M. Walton College of Business and Fay Jones School of Architecture.

The scholarships will go to new, returning and transfer students.

Kevin Wilcox earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UA. He is managing director with Stephens Capital Partners.

Stephanie Wilcox earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from UA.

“We hope these scholarships give students the opportunity to pursue their passions,” Kevin Wilcox said in a statement released by the university.