Fayetteville employs technology to determine street-repair needs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Anyone can see the cracks in a road, but it takes sophisticated technology to identify problem spots before they emerge.

The Fayetteville City Council last month awarded a $206,000 contract to IMS Infrastructure Management for pavement analysis and inventory services aimed at improving road conditions.

Pickups rigged with trailers carrying equipment began making rounds around town this month to test the structural condition beneath the pavement. The surveying will take place on main roads.

Vans will log the surface conditions of the roads they traverse. The data will get plugged into the city's geographic information systems, turning the information into an interactive map.

City officials will use the information to prioritize repairs, said City Engineer Chris Brown. The system also will include an inventory and assessment for sidewalks.

"It'll be a much better way, I think, to make decisions on what streets we want to do and what we want to do to them," he said.

The city compiles an annual list with street overlay and maintenance projects and sidewalk needs. The list is derived from a combination of resident feedback and employees' eyes on the ground, Brown said.

The new information will help with larger ideas, such as how much money should be dedicated to a certain type of repair or maintenance. For example, streets can be treated simply with a sealant over the asphalt or be completely reconstructed. There are about 10 treatment options between those two, Brown said.

Tom Goodyear, field technician with IMS, said the 2,000-pound trailers can go a maximum of 10 mph. Five sensors on the ground 12 inches apart show how the foundation reacts to weight. The practice is called deflection testing and causes no disruption to the pavement, Goodyear said.

The sensors capture the state of the surface and measure how wide and deep the cracks are and assess any distortion in the road, he said.

"The combination of all that, if we could put it visually, is a 360-degree true definition of the roadway," Goodyear said. "But we are not capturing an image, we are capturing numbers. Those numbers are more realistic than a picture would be."

The project is scheduled to finish this spring and will result in a five-year pavement and sidewalk management plan, according to city officials.

Metro on 11/26/2018