Flying helmet draws rebuke from coach

ARKADELPHIA -- One flag turned into at least six flags at Cliff Harris Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and University of Indianapolis football Coach Bob Bartolomeo was not amused.

Bartolomeo had a lot to be upset about after his team's 35-7 loss to Ouachita Baptist University in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday.

One big reason had nothing to do with losing the football game.

One of his players -- 6-6, 295-pound senior offensive tackle Skylar Lacy -- lost control of his emotions during a sideline entanglement at the 3:35 mark of the third quarter with OBU leading by four touchdowns.

Indianapolis senior quarterback Jake Purichia got tackled out of bounds for a 1-yard loss at the OBU 18, and Lacy took umbrage with OBU players Arric Parker and Ernest Reid.

Lacy was assessed one unsportsmanlike penalty for his interactions on the sideline, then another as an OBU helmet sailed high in the air.

He was so mad he assumed a boxing stance at one point, before he was ushered off the field and out of the stadium by security.

Bartolomeo was in no mood to make excuses for his player.

"The first thing I want to do is apologize.," Bartolomeo said at the beginning of his news conference. "Apologize on behalf of the University of Indianapolis, my football program, our football program, for the incident that happened out there. It's not indicative of our program. I just want to start off saying that. That's not something we pride or preach. It's not indicative of us."

Bartolomeo said he apologized to OBU Coach Todd Knight immediately after the game.

"I know it goes both ways, but that was inexcusable," Bartolomeo said.

Lacy, who is from Indianapolis, started his college career at Louisville.

He got a second chance at Indianapolis after Coach Bobby Petrino dismissed Lacy in 2015 before the Cardinals' bowl game.

Bartolomeo circled back to the incident once he was finished talking about the game and giving OBU all the credit for dominating both sides of scrimmage.

"I'm more mad about how we handled it, than the loss," Bartolomeo said. "That's not us. Please ... believe that. Thank you."

Enough of Arkansas

The University of Indianapolis football team is 21-3 over the past two seasons, one of the best records in Division II, but the Greyhounds haven't fared well with foes from Arkansas.

Two of Indianapolis' three defeats have come against Arkansas teams.

Indianapolis was 11-0 and the No. 2 seed in Super Region III last season when it lost to No. 7 seed Harding University 27-24 in Indianapolis.

The Greyhounds lost their season opener this season against Grand Valley State, but were riding a 10-game winning streak when they arrived in Arkadelphia on Saturday.

OBU beat Indianapolis 35-7.

"They're the best football team we've played," Bartolomeo said of OBU. "Nobody's beaten us like that in a long time."

Bartolomeo said last year's loss to Harding might have been tougher to digest.

"That was a little different game," said Bartolomeo, noting the Greyhounds had the ball inside the Harding 20 in the final minute. "It came down to us screwing it up at the end."

