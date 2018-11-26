Grand jury weighs Dallas officer shooting of Harding grad

This Sept. 21, 2017, photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean leading worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP)

DALLAS — A grand jury is hearing evidence in the case of a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment after she said she mistook it for hers.

Daryl Washington, an attorney for the family of the slain man, said the grand jury began hearing the case Monday. Amber Guyger was arrested on a manslaughter charge after the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of St. Lucia.

Guyger, who is white, was later fired from the Dallas Police Department .

The grand jury will hear evidence and decide whether to indict Guyger. It could also decide on a more serious charge.

Jean's family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas in the shooting.

Jean attended Harding University in Searcy. After graduating in 2016, he had been living in Dallas and working at accounting and consulting firm PwC.