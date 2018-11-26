In sea dispute, Russia seizes Ukraine ships

The Kerch bridge is seen blocked for ships entrance, near Kerch, Crimea, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A Russian coast guard vessel rammed a Ukrainian navy tugboat near Crimea, damaging the ship's engines and hull, the Ukrainian navy said Sunday. (AP Photo)

MOSCOW -- The Ukrainian navy said Sunday that Russia's coast guard opened fire on and seized three Ukrainian vessels and wounded two crew members in the Black Sea after a tense standoff near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Ukraine's navy said two of its vessels were struck and that Russian coast guard crews boarded those ships and a tugboat and then seized them. The Russian Federal Security Service, which is in charge of the coast guard, said it has evidence that Ukraine was responsible for the clashes.

"There is irrefutable evidence that Kiev prepared and orchestrated provocations ... in the Black Sea," the Federal Security Service said in a statement. "These materials will soon be made public."

The Federal Security Service said early today that it fired on the vessels to force them to stop, and then it seized them.

There have been growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has steadily worked to increase its zone of control around the peninsula.

Earlier Sunday, Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over another incident involving the same three vessels, prompting Moscow to block passage through the Kerch Strait, a narrow body of water nestled between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

The Ukrainian crews apparently wanted to travel through the strait to other ports in Ukraine, and Ukrainian authorities said they had given advance notice to the Russians.

The European Union and NATO called for restraint from both sides and for Russia to restore access to the strait, which Ukraine uses to move ships to and from ports on either side of the peninsula.

The Ukrainian navy claimed that a Russian coast guard vessel rammed one of its tugboats, which was traveling with two Ukrainian navy artillery boats from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.

"Russian coast guard vessels ... carried out openly aggressive actions against Ukrainian navy ships," the Ukrainian navy statement said. It said a Russian coast guard ship damaged the tugboat's engine, hull, side railing and a lifeboat.

The Kerch Strait is the only passage into the Sea of Azov. The strait is crossed by the recently completed Kerch Bridge, connecting Crimea to Russia. Transit under the bridge was blocked by a tanker ship, and dozens of cargo ships awaiting passage were stuck.

Russia has not given any indication of how long it will keep the strait blocked off, but a long-term closure to civilian traffic would amount to an economic blockade of Ukrainian cities on the Sea of Azov's coast.

Ukrainian cities near the Sea of Azov include strategically vital centers such as Mariupol, which is the closest government-controlled city to Donetsk and Luhansk, the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

The Federal Security Service told Russian news agencies Sunday after the first incident that the Ukrainian ships held their course and violated Russian territorial waters. The Federal Security Service accused the Ukrainian navy of staging a provocation against Russia.

"Their goal is clear -- to create a conflict situation in the region," a Federal Security Service statement said. It did not mention that a Ukrainian tugboat was rammed.

Though a 2003 treaty designates the Kerch Strait and Sea of Azov as shared territorial waters, Russia has been asserting greater control over the passage since 2015.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in an earlier statement that Russia's actions were a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, and it pledged to "promptly inform our partners about Russia's aggressive actions."

"Such actions pose a threat to the security of all states in the Black Sea region," the statement said, "and therefore require a clear response from the international community."

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, after a meeting with his National Security Council, said in a statement he would ask parliament today to take up the issue of whether to implement martial law over the incident.

About 50-100 people gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Kiev to protest Moscow's actions.

Dmitry Kiselyov, a commentator on Russian state-controlled TV, told viewers of his Sunday evening news program that Poroshenko is looking to pick a fight with Russia in the Black Sea.

The talk show host alleged the U.S. talked Poroshenko into staging a provocation against Russia as a means to disrupt the upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at this week's Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

"What is happening now at the [Kerch] bridge threatens to turn into a very unpleasant story," Kiselyov said.

