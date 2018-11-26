KISS sets North Little Rock concert in 2019

KISS will perform in North Little Rock next year, officials announced on Monday.

Tickets — $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $99.50, $129.50 and $250 (gold circle) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 for the band's “End of the Road” tour concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 or visiting ticketmaster.com or www.livenation.com.

The band’s final tour in 2019, announced at the end of October, sold out many of its initial dates. The second leg of the tour will start in North America in summer 2019.