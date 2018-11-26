Man found fatally shot inside Little Rock apartment

Police found a man dead inside a Little Rock apartment on Monday evening.

The victim was a black man who appeared to be in his late teens to early 20s, said Lt. Michael Ford with the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers received a call about the shooting at Eastview Terrace Apartments on Geyer Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. When they responded to the scene, they found the victim dead inside the apartment. He had been shot multiple times.

Authorities do not have any confirmed information about the shooter, Ford said.

He said a person also arrived at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday evening, and officers are investigating whether that shooting is related to the homicide.

- Alex Gladden

EARLIER:

A homicide was reported in Little Rock Monday evening, according to a Facebook post.

Officers were on the scene of a homicide at 1220 Geyer St. shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, according to a post from the Little Rock Police Department. A Little Rock Police Dispatch log showed that a shooting was reported at that location at 6:39 p.m.

This is at least the second round of gunfire in the area in recent days, as bullets hit the Eastview Terrace Apartments at 1200 Geyer St. early Friday morning, according to a police report.

- Maggie McNeary