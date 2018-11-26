Magnolia slaying suspect arrested

A man wanted in connection with one of the recent shooting deaths in Magnolia was arrested Saturday in Louisiana, according to a statement from police.

Stephen Terrell Smith, 24, of Magnolia was being held Sunday afternoon as a fugitive from the law, according to Bossier City, La., jail records.

Smith was arrested early Saturday in Bossier City by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Magnolia Police Department stated in a news release.

Police said Smith was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the Nov. 19 killing of 22-year-old Jarious Shaw. Officers said Shaw died after being shot in the chest on Norma Street. Shaw was also a resident of Magnolia.

Authorities are investigating four different deaths that occurred in a span of five days in Magnolia.

One of the deaths was an officer-involved shooting where a murder suspect was killed by a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy, according to The Magnolia Banner-News.

Police said Smith is awaiting extradition to Arkansas. Officers said the investigations into Shaw’s killing and the other two homicides that occurred last week are ongoing.