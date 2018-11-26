Meeting on road set in Hot Springs

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Tuesday to present potential improvements to Central Avenue south of U.S. 270 in Hot Springs.

Also included in the meeting will be discussions of improvements to the U.S. 270 interchanges at Central Avenue and Higden Ferry Road, also called Arkansas 88.

The meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Lakeview Assembly of God at 4524 Central Ave.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours.

For more information, contact the agency’s public information office at (501) 569-2000 or info@ardot.gov.