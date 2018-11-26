Monk's steal, layup finish rally for Arkansas women

Malica Monk stole the ball and scored on a layup with 4.7 seconds remaining, giving the University of Arkansas women a 69-68 victory over Wisconsin in the Challenge in Music City on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

Monk's basketball capped a rally from 15 points down in the third quarter for the Razorbacks (4-2).

The Badgers (6-1) took a 50-35 lead with 4:12 left in the third quarter on a basket by Marsha Howard. The Razorbacks responded with an 8-0 run that was capped by Chelsea Dungee's three-pointer to cut the deficit to 50-43 with 2:08 left in the third.

Arkansas took its first lead since early in the second quarter on A'Tyanna Gaulden's free throw for a 55-54 edge with 5:29 remaining. Wisconsin rebuilt its lead to 62-57 with 4:02 left.

Down 67-63, Dungee made two free throws for the Razorbacks with 48 seconds remaining. Howard made 1 of 2 free throws for Wisconsin, but Dungee countered with two free throws to pull Arkansas within 68-67 with 18 seconds remaining. Monk's steal and layup would follow.

Dungee led four Arkansas players in double figures with 20 points. Monk and Kiara Williams contributed 13 points, and Jailyn Mason scored 12. Taylah Thomas led the team with 12 rebounds.

SUN BELT WOMEN

LSU 60, UALR 45

The LSU women's basketball team separated itself from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a 21-10 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back Sunday in Baton Rouge.

Ronjanae DeGray's layup tied the game at 5-5 for UALR, but the Tigers took the lead for good with a 10-2 run. Khayla Pointer's layup with 44 seconds left in the quarter put LSU (4-1) up 21-10.

UALR (2-3) pulled within six points on three occasions in the second quarter, the last on Raeyana DeGray's jumper with 1:29 left in the half to cut the deficit to 29-23. LSU responded with the last three points of the half for a 32-23 lead.

Kiara Scott opened the second half with a three-pointer for UALR, but LSU's Jailin Cherry countered with one of her own on the next possession and UALR would trail 48-34 at the end of the quarter.

The Trojans cut the deficit to 11 once in the fourth quarter and trailed by as many as 17.

Ronjanae DeGray and Yanina Inkina each scored 14 to lead the Trojans, who made 16 of 49 shots from the floor (32.7 percent).

Teal Battle had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

Pointer led all scorers with 23 points for the Tigers, who made 24 of 52 shots from the floor (46.2 percent). LSU outrebounded UALR 35-32.

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 77, GARDNER-WEBB 69

When Arkansas State University was in danger of blowing a double-digit halftime lead, the Red Wolves turned to senior guard Ty Cockfield.

Gardner-Webb cut a 40-29 halftime deficit to 67-66 with 1:39 to play, but Cockfield scored the game's next 10 points to lead the Red Wolves (2-4) to a victory in the final game of the Battle in the Blue Ridge in Asheville, N.C.

ASU made 14 of 26 shots, including 5 of 11 three-pointers, in the first half to build its advantage.

The Red Wolves maintained at least a five-point lead until the final 2:37 of the contest.

Trailing 67-60, Gardner-Webb used a 6-0 run to pull within 67-66. Cockfield responded by making 6 of 7 free throws and converted two driving layups over the next 1:30.

Cockfield paced ASU with 23 points, his fourth outing with 20 or more points this season, and a career-high nine rebounds. Salif Boudie had a career-high 21 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Canberk Kus chipped in 13 points off the bench, and Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves with five assists.

David Efianayi led all scorers with 24 points for Gardner-Webb (2-5).

