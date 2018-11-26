FOOTBALL

Tech fires Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury has been fired at Texas Tech after the former record-setting Red Raiders quarterback had a losing overall record in his six seasons as their head coach. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced the move in a news release Sunday, a day after the Red Raiders finished their third consecutive losing season with a 35-24 loss to Baylor when they had a chance to get bowl eligible. That was their fifth consecutive loss after a 5-2 start this year. Kingsbury finished with a 35-40 record. The Red Raiders were 19-35 in Big 12 games during that span. The Red Raiders started 7-0 in Kingsbury's debut in 2013. They finished 8-5, capped by a victory over Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, for what ended up being his best season.

N.C. tosses Fedora

North Carolina said Sunday that football coach Larry Fedora has been fired after seven seasons. The school announced its decision in a news release Sunday morning. That came less than a day after an overtime loss to rival North Carolina State that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-9 and concluded with a brawl between the teams in the end zone. Fedora's exit completes a swift fall. The program won 11 games and an Atlantic Coast Conference division championship in 2015. UNC went 5-18 over the past two seasons marred by injuries, inexperienced players and close losses. The move will cost UNC about $12 million owed on Fedora's contract that runs through the 2022 season. In a statement, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said it "simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."

Helton will keep job

Clay Helton will remain Southern California's head coach after the Trojans' first losing season since 2000. USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann made the announcement Sunday, one day after the Trojans finished 5-7 with a loss to Notre Dame. Swann elected to keep the coach for another season just nine months after he gave Helton a contract extension through 2023. Helton is 32-17 in his first head coaching job. The Trojans lost five of their final six games this season, capped by back-to-back losses to archrivals UCLA and Notre Dame. Helton took over at USC during the 2015 season. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl two seasons ago to cap a nine-game winning streak, and they won the Pac-12 title last season.

Illinois extends Smith

Illinois has extended football Coach Lovie Smith's contract by two years, Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced Sunday. Smith completed his third season at Illinois on Saturday with a 24-16 loss at Northwestern. Originally signed in March 2016 to a six-year, $21 million deal, Smith is 9-27 in Champaign, including a 4-23 Big Ten record. The Illini finished 4-8 this season and 2-7 in the conference. Terms of the extension were being finalized and have not been released. The extension, which runs through the 2023 season, is subject to board of trustee approval in January. The Illinois job was Smith's first college coaching position since he was an assistant at Ohio State in 1995. He spent 19 seasons coaching in the NFL, leading the Bears to a Super Bowl appearance during his nine seasons as their head coach.

GOLF

Rai wins Hong Kong Open

Aaron Rai won the Hong Kong Open on Sunday in difficult conditions that featured torrential rain for most of the afternoon to give him his first European tour victory. The 23-year-old Englishman who started the day with a six-stroke lead narrowly kept his nose in front as countryman Matthew Fitzpatrick played a superb round, hitting seven birdies to narrow the gap to just one shot after 16 holes. A bogey by Fitzpatrick on the 17th, his first mistake of the day, gave Rai a two-stroke cushion as they headed into the final hole. Rai shot a 69 for an overall total of 17-under-par 263, while Fitzpatrick finished second a shot back after a 64 on the final day. Rai, who hit a course record on Friday, kept his composure to see through the win that had him playing with Fitzpatrick, a five-time winner on the European Tour, and Tommy Fleetwood. Jason Scrivener and Victor Perez were tied for third at 11 under.

BASKETBALL

Willie Naulls dies

Willie Naulls, a four-time All-Star forward with the New York Knicks, a member of three consecutive NBA championship teams with the Boston Celtics and one of pro basketball's early black stars, has died. He was 84. The cause was respiratory failure resulting from Churg-Strauss syndrome, a rare condition that can restrict blood flow to vital organs and tissues, his wife, Dr. Anne Van de Water Naulls, said. A fine outside shooter and a rugged rebounder at 6-6 and 225 pounds or so, Naulls was an All-American at UCLA in 1955, his senior season, playing for the future Hall of Fame coach John Wooden. He was a second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Hawks, but was traded to the Knicks in December 1956 and he spent all or parts of seven seasons in New York. He teamed with guard Richie Guerin and forward Kenny Sears as outstanding players on lackluster teams. After all those poor seasons with the Knicks and briefly with the Warriors, Naulls considered retiring. But he changed his mind after receiving a phone call from Bill Russell urging him to become a Celtic. Naulls became part of the NBA's first all-black starting lineup, along with Russell at center, K.C. and Sam Jones at the guards and Satch Sanders at forward for a December 1964 game against the Hawks in St. Louis. He retired after three seasons with the Celtics, having averaged 15.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 10 total NBA seasons. He later became a minister and worked in Hawthorne, Calif.

SKIING

Jansrud wins super-G

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the opening World Cup super-G of the season Sunday as he began his quest to capture a third consecutive title in the discipline. Jansrud darted down the course at Lake Louise, Alberta, in 1 minute, 33.52 seconds to eclipse Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by a 0.14-second margin. Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland took third. Jansrud is attempting to become the fourth man to win the super-G standings three seasons in a row. The Lake Louise super-G has long suited Jansrud and Aksel Svindal, who wound up fifth. The Norwegian tandem have won seven consecutive super-G races held at the venue, with Jansrud taking three and Svindal four. American Ryan Cochran-Siegle tied for 12th place.

Shiffrin wins 34th slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin powered through the fog in Killington, Vt., on Sunday to win her third consecutive World Cup slalom race at the venue. The 23-year-old from Colorado got stronger near the finish with the home crowd cheering. Shiffrin finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 43.25 seconds to edge Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.57 seconds. Sweden's Frida Hansdotter finished third. This was World Cup slalom victory No. 34 for Shiffrin, tying her with Vreni Schneider for second among women in the discipline. The record of 35 is held by Austria's Marlies Schild, one of Shiffrin's childhood favorites. Shiffrin has been a pillar of consistency in slalom. Over her last 31 World Cup slalom races, she's been on the podium 29 times, including 25 victories.

