100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1918

• The influenza situation in Arkansas outside Pulaski county again is becoming acute, Dr. C. W. Garrison, state health officer, said last night. Three hundred school children are ill with the disease at Pine Bluff. Pangburn is having the worst epidemic it has had. Three nurses were sent there by Dr. Garrison yesterday and Sunday. McNeil has reported 100 cases, Midland 103 cases, Magnolia 45 cases, Van Buren 45 cases. Unless the local health officers succeed in checking the disease it will be necessary to quarantine certain districts and it may be necessary to impose a state quarantine, Dr. Garrison said.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1968

JONESBORO -- Mrs. Sylvia Louise Holman, 34, of Jonesboro, on trial for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting April 28 of her husband, Billy Ray, 43, told an all-male jury Monday that she shot her husband because she was "afraid" of him. Mrs. Holman testified that she shot Holman because she was afraid for "myself and my 17-year-old daughter." Questioned by her lawyers Mrs. Holman said her husband was a farmer and "made a good living when he worked, but he drank it up." The couple was married about 17 years. Mrs. Holman testified that she got a divorce in December of 1966, but remarried her husband in August 1967. Holman was shot once in the back with a .22-caliber rifle. His wife was arrested about an hour later.

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1993

SPRINGDALE -- A proposal to locate an eight-bed "halfway house" in Springdale has been received by the U.S. Department of Justice, but it could be as long as a year before action is taken. Anthony Bigesby, contracting officer with the community corrections division of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday that a need was determined for such a facility in the Fayetteville area. Springdale Mayor Charles McKinney presented a letter from Bannum Inc. of Clearwater, Fla., to the City Council on Tuesday night. It outlined Bannum's plans, which included locating the facility at what is now the Springdale Motel, 660 South Thompson.

10 years ago

Nov. 26, 2008

PINE BLUFF -- Carl A. Redus Jr. won a second term as Pine Bluff's mayor Tuesday night, handily defeating runoff opponent Gregory Gustek after wading through a crowded field of six in the general election. Redus, who became the city's first black mayor in 2005, said he's dedicated to reversing the tide that has swept thousands of residents and more than a dozen industries out of the city in the past decade. Redus garnered 59 percent of the vote to Gustek's 41 percent.

