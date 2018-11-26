Pizza deliveryman robbed at gunpoint by 2 masked assailants in west Little Rock

A 63-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint by two masked assailants when he went to deliver pizzas to an apartment complex near Interstate 430 and Rodney Parham Road, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday as the victim was delivering pizzas in the 1400 block of Breckenridge Drive, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The driver told investigators two robbers — including one who was armed with a handgun — walked from around a corner and demanded cash.

The victim handed over money and two pizzas before the robbers ran south from the area, police said.

Each robber wore a black hoodie and a mask, the report said, noting one stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall and the other stood 6 feet 2 inches tall. The victim couldn't provide additional descriptions because he "was focusing on the handgun," police wrote.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.