Police: Intoxicated driver chased, 'forcefully stopped' on I-40 after going 97 mph

A 26-year-old Little Rock woman was "forcefully stopped" by Arkansas State Police after a trooper attempted to pull her over for going nearly 100 mph on Interstate 40, according to an arrest report.

Patrina Dilworth, 26, faces charges including driving while intoxicated, second-degree battery, fleeing and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Police said at least one child also wasn't properly restrained inside the vehicle.

According to the report, a trooper clocked Dilworth driving a vehicle 97 mph on eastbound Interstate 40 west of Maumelle early Friday morning.

Authorities then pursued Dilworth to the JFK Boulevard overpass in North Little Rock, where a police vehicle was used to force Dilworth's vehicle to stop, the report said.

Dilworth "was found to be intoxicated and resisted arrest," the report said.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said he had no additional details on the case.

Dilworth remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday morning.