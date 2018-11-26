Police: Little Rock man rams vehicle while 5 children inside

A Little Rock man led police on a chase early Monday after ramming into his girlfriend's vehicle, which had her children inside, authorities said.

According to police, five children were inside the vehicle struck by David Gutierrez, 31. The report didn't indicate whether any of the children were hurt.

After crashing into the vehicle, which belonged to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Gutierrez then fled from authorities, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report. The report stated Gutierrez was intoxicated and "drove recklessly trying to get away from officers."

Authorities said they arrested Gutierrez at South Heights and Baseline roads.

As of Monday morning, Gutierrez was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail, according to an online jail roster. His charges included six counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, fleeing and driving while under the influence.