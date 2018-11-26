Power lines, trees hit by high winds

High winds snapped tree limbs and caused power failures Sunday night as the state dealt with the back end of a northern storm, according to the National Weather Service.

John Lewis, a senior forecaster with the weather service in North Little Rock, said an intense storm passing through Missouri was the cause of the windy weather.

“It brought with it cold front and some heavy wind,” Lewis said. “We have seen reports of wind gusts over 50 mph in some parts of the state.

“I know back in the 2000s we had a similar event where trees were falling down. Back then we had some fatalities, but we haven’t heard of anything like that right now.”

The weather service did receive several reports of power loss.

“We have gotten reports of power outages in Northern Arkansas and we have had some here in central Arkansas as well,” Lewis said. “I know power was out in my house for a little bit.”

Entergy reported multiple power failures Sunday night across the state.

Lewis said the high wind should die down, but it could still be pretty breezy and chilly this morning.