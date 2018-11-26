PREP FOOTBALL Bond left legacy as motivator, innovator at Rogers

Former players and coaches used many different words to describe Gary "Blackie" Bond, but the one that came up over and over was motivator. The longtime Rogers High football coach died at his home on Saturday. He was 82.

"He instilled confidence in you and made you feel like you were gonna win before you ever hit the field," said Roger Gregory, who started at quarterback for Bonds' teams from 1968-70. "A guy who coached me 45 or 50 years ago also turned out to be a very close friend. It's a sad day, it really is."

Funeral arrangements are pending, but are tentatively planned for Saturday at First Baptist Church in Rogers, his son John Bond said Sunday.

Blackie Bond was regarded as one of the most successful high school football coaches in Arkansas, finishing with a career record of 190-89 (1964-1987) and six undefeated conference championships. He guided the Mounties to a 32-2 record from 1967-71, winning conference titles in four of those five seasons.

He was named the Outstanding Football coach in the state twice (1978 and '79), Conference Coach of the Year six times and head coach of the West All-Stars in 1979. Bond assumed full-time athletic director duties in 1988 and retired in 1993 after 34 years of service to the school district.

Former Springdale coach Jarrell Williams referred to Bond's teams at Rogers as overachievers.

"They were always well prepared and always played better than they were, I felt like," said Williams, who registered more than 250 career wins and multiple state titles at Springdale. "It was a lot of fun playing Rogers back then. We got to be good friends."

Williams recalled a situation early in both of their careers that made him upset at the time. Both coaches agreed to watch the other scrimmage as they would face off in the first game of the season in 1966.

"We played first and then I went and watched them and they looked like first-graders," Williams said. "I went back home feeling pretty good.

"Well, they beat us. I was like 'What in the world?' I went and watched y'all scrimmage and you weren't very good. He said 'That was my sophomores.' That made me mad for a couple years anyway."

John Bond played quarterback for his father and also followed in his footsteps into the coaching ranks after suffering a career-ending knee injury in his first season at Arkansas. He served as a graduate assistant at Arkansas and then an assistant and coordinator at several different colleges and currently is the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa.

Bond has seen how much of an innovator his father was in his coaching travels.

"He was zone blitzing in 1968," Bond said. "He was running a pistol formation with Todd Horton in 1983. It may have been unorthodox, but he was going to find a way to take away your best plays."

But he also said his father's ability to bring out the best in his players was better than any coach he'd played or coached for, and that's including Lou Holtz, Ken Hatfield, Chan Gailey and Bill Curry.

"His ability to motivate and inspire was second to none," Bond said. "When you put that jersey on, you were going to find a way to win that football game."

Bond recalled his father sitting with a legal pad trying to work on schemes while sitting at home.

"He worked at it," Bond said. "We'd be watching TV and he'd be in his own world trying to figure out a way to beat somebody."

Barney Hayes saw different sides of Bond, playing for him and later coming back to coach on his staff from 1978 until he stepped down in '92.

"He was a very demanding person, demanding your very best whether you were a player or a coach," said Hayes, who served as his defensive coordinator for a time. "But he cared about his players and coaches and he cared about the school and the community.

"He was a tremendous offensive-minded football coach, in my opinion, the best offensive coach in a four-state area at the time and on top of that he was just a great individual."

Several of his ex-players and friends talked about how loyal Bond was, but John Bond brought up Kent Rylee, who started at fullback and later owned a car dealership in the area, as an example. His father would always talk about Rylee's big run when the Mounties were backed up to their own 1 in the playoffs in 1978, Bond said.

"He wouldn't buy a car from anybody else," Bond said. "He talked about how 'he saved our butts in the playoffs at Texarkana.'"

Rylee recalled how Bond was tough, but also handed out compliments when they were earned.

"When you did good, he let you know," Rylee said. "When he gave you a compliment, you felt like you did something. But he let you know he was the coach and he had the last word on stuff. He made you take a lot of pride in being a Mountie."

Sports on 11/26/2018