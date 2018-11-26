Quorum Court set to vote on '19 budget for Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's 2019 budget is up for approval by the Quorum Court on Tuesday and includes raises for most employees.

Justices of the peace also are expected to give a third and final reading to set a March election on a sales-tax increase of one-eighth percentage point to pay for a proposed $30 million courts building.

The Budget Committee hammered out the proposal last month, and the Quorum Court's Committee of the Whole unanimously agreed Nov. 13 to move the $56.2 million budget to the Quorum Court.

Tom Allen, chairman of the Budget Committee, said the process was as smooth as he'd seen in his 16 years on the Quorum Court. Allen praised elected officials for their budgets and their willingness to compromise when some cuts in capital requests had to be made.

A recent salary study resulted in 3 percent average merit raises for most employees. Elected officials will be allowed to give up to 5 percent increases. The raises will not be for employees who are paid at maximum levels. The county has 20 or 21 employees who have reached the maximum salary level, said Brenda Guenther, county comptroller. Those employees' salaries will be reviewed next year.

"We needed to get right with the market," Allen said of the raises. "They need to be taken care of."

Other highlights of the proposed budget include:

• A surplus of $207,570, according to data provided by Guenther.

• Adding a sheriff's deputy and van for a work crew of misdemeanor prisoners. The plan could ease jail overcrowding, said Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

• Adding a deputy prosecutor. Nathan Smith, prosecutor, said at a Budget Committee meeting his office filed 1,928 felony cases in 2014 and 2,497 such cases in 2017. The office is on track to file 2,700 felony cases this year and handle another 2,300 misdemeanor cases. The county has 19 deputy prosecutors.

• The Road Department will receive four graders and four dump trucks along with several other pieces of equipment as part of its $2,592,000 in capital requests. The county will receive $735,000 from selling old Road Department equipment.

The proposed courts building represents a long-term vision county officials have tried to achieve for years. The plan meets all the needs spelled out in hours and hours of debate and discussion over the years, County Judge Barry Moehring said. It will consolidate the courts, add an element of safety and bring convenience for those who have to come to court, he said.

The county has adopted a building design and site on Second Street in downtown Bentonville.

Most of Benton County's judges are spread among buildings close to the downtown square and the Juvenile Judicial Center near the jail. Robin Green, John Scott and Xollie Duncan are in the main courthouse. Brad Karren is across the street in the annex building, and Doug Schrantz is in a building on Main Street. Tom Smith is at the Juvenile Judicial Center.

Moehring plans to focus on voter education as the election nears. The county will have eight to 10 town hall meetings, and he will visit with local civic groups to discuss the sales tax election, Moehring said.

"It's a milestone to get to this point. I think it will pass," Allen said of Tuesday night's third reading for the election. "We are not the final say-so, though. The voters will make the decision."

