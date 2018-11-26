Shamar Nash enjoys in-home visit with future coaches

Future Arkansas receiver Shamar Nash was the first commitment to receive an in-home visit from coach Chad Morris at the start of the contact period on Sunday.

Morris was joined by receivers coach Justin Stepp for the trip to Nash’s hometown of Memphis.

“It’s always amazing spending time with those guys,” Nash said. “They’re great people to be around and I know my family loves them and they enjoyed hosting them.”

Nash, 6-2, 190 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., had scholarship offers from offers from Missouri, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and others prior to him choosing the Hogs. He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January, which was a topic of discussion during Sunday’s visit.

“It was just about how soon I would be on campus and how fast time has flown by from when we first met,” Nash said.

The NCAA contact period runs until Feb. 2, with a dead period beginning Dec. 17 and ending Jan. 10.

He was committed to Missouri before Stepp was able to convince him to make an unofficial visit in March. Nash admitted later the trip set the wheels in motion to becoming a Razorback.

Nash declared his commitment to Arkansas during his official visit to Fayetteville in June. The thought of beginning his journey as a Hog in January is starting to hit him.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Nash said. “I worked so hard for this and it’s finally about to happen for me.”

His family’s fondness of Morris, Stepp and the Razorbacks staff helped seal Nash’s decision to play his college football in Fayetteville.

“They’ve loved them from the first time they met,” Nash said. “They were a huge factor in why I decided to roll with coach Morris and his staff.”