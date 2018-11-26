WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix wins on the road

Vinessa Daniel scored 24 points, had 10 rebounds and made 5 assists in leading Hendrix College (3-1) to a 67-54 victory over Centenary on Sunday in Shreveport.

Jayla King had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Serena Pruitt had 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Warriors.

Hendrix won despite shooting 40 percent (26 of 65) from the floor, including 5 of 16 on three-pointers and 10 of 17 on free throws. Hendrix outrebounded Centenary 45-43 and outscored Centenary 34-18 in the lane. Hendrix had 11 turnovers to Centenary's 20.

Hendrix held Centenary to 32.2 percent field-goal shooting (19 of 59), including 8 of 31 on three-pointers.

Deuyna Small, Savanah Doty and Priya Ponia led Centenary (0-5) with 11 points.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas' Dirrigl named scholar-athlete of the year

University of Arkansas sophomore Hailey Dirrigl was named SEC scholar-athlete of the year Sunday

Dirrigl led the Razorbacks in kills with 321, and ended the season seventh in the SEC for kills/set with 3.61. Earlier this season, she eclipsed 500 career kills and will enter her junior season with 642 kills.

Dirrigl recorded 20 service aces for the Razorbacks this season, as well as 154 digs and 25 blocks. She appeared in 25 matches and 89 sets.

The outside hitter holds a 3.91 grade-point average as a biomedical engineering major. A triple minor in mathematics, business and nanotechnology, she plans to enroll in the Nanotechnology Institute at the end of her junior year.

