U.S. soldier killed in Afghan fight

Army Sgt. Leandro Jasso died Nov. 24 after being shot in Afghanistan's Nimruz province. MUST CREDIT: U.S. Army

A soldier in the Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment was mortally wounded by gunfire Saturday during an operation against al-Qaida fighters in a remote part of southwestern Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said Sunday.

Sgt. Leandro Jasso, 25, was wounded in Nimruz province's Khash Rod district, where the U.S. military is not known to conduct many operations. The operation was carried out jointly with Afghan forces and concluded Sunday morning, said Maj. Bariki Mallya, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. One other U.S. service member was wounded, he added.

"The loss of Sgt. Jasso is felt by his family and loved ones, by all who served with him and by all on this mission to protect our country and our allies," said Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, the top U.S. officer in Afghanistan.

Jasso was a team leader in Alpha Company of the Ranger Regiment's 2nd Battalion, according to an Army news release.

"Sgt. Jasso was a humble professional who placed the mission first, lived the Ranger Creed and will be deeply missed," said Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, the commander of Jasso's battalion.

Jasso's death marks the 10th combat fatality for the U.S. military in Afghanistan in 2018, the first full year since President Donald Trump decided in August 2017 to keep about 15,000 U.S. troops in the country and extend U.S. involvement in the war.

In a separate attack, at least 20 policemen were killed when the Taliban ambushed a police convoy in western Farah province.

Dadullah Qaneh, a member of the provincial council in Farah, said four policemen, including the deputy provincial police chief, were wounded in the attack on Sunday afternoon near Lash wa Juwayn district.

Another council member, Abdul Samad Salehi, said the convoy was on its way to the district to introduce the newly appointed district police chief when it came under attack.

Qaneh said the newly appointed chief was also killed.

The Taliban, who in recent years have taken over nearly half of Afghanistan, claimed responsibility.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

