Washington County marriage licenses

Nov. 15
Jonathan Allen Cooper, 44, and Michelle DeAnn Ullom, 42, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Stephen Croson, 24, and Kourtny LeeAnn Bryant, 25, both of Fayetteville
Ashton Kyle Funburg, 21, Stilwell, Okla., and Natalie Kay Howard, 19, Prairie Grove
Riley William Harris, 24, and Loni Beth Cooper, 24, both of Fayetteville
Robert Lee Helms, 46, Wills Point, Texas, and Constance Nichole Fuller, 40, Springdale
Clayton David Pierce, 28, and Abigail Renae Wise, 21, both of Fayetteville
Phillip Keith Pool, 33, and Hannah Marie Petty, 27, both of Fayetteville
Chad Reid, 35, and Amberleigh Anne Lundy, 37, both of Yukon, Okla.
Pedro Rocha, 42, and Lisa Marie Rose, 19, both of Goshen
Carlos Manuel Serrano Pagan, 33, and Zoraida Massari Gomez, 34, both of Springdale
Nov. 16
Ghasan Abo Znak, 34, and Jessica Dawn Wylie, 22, both of Van Buren
Timothy Don Baker, 29, and Alisha Renee Baker, 25, both of Springdale
Robert Patton Baugh, 22, and Brooklyn LeAnn Wiley, 19, both of Springdale
Christopher Enos, 22, and Janet Warre Thomas, 22, both of Springdale
Jimmy Hernandez, 21, and Erika Abigali Hervert Salazar, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Micheal Anthony Hopson, 29, and Brandy Nicole Yates, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Michael Wayne Hudgens, 37, and Cristine Lariego Abragan, 31, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Stephen Hudson, 29, and Chloe Mechele Neighbors, 29, both of Springdale
Keith Lamy, 46, and Nuwa Wonne, 36, both of Springdale
Fisayo Olanrewaju Olajide, 36, and Oluwaseun Toyosi Olayemi, 24, both of Fayetteville
Joeseph Danniel Rose, 34, and Brittany Marie Cain, 21, both of Springdale
Nov. 19
Drew Ryan Baledge, 28, and Cassidy Lauren Hodges, 30, both of Fayetteville
Diego Baltazar Fernandez Hernandez, 19, and Rosa Janet Rios Ortiz, 19, both of Springdale
Anthony Eugene Howard, 49, and Jolene Perry, 59, both of Joplin, Mo.
Sean Patrick Lilly, 45, and Rebecca Elizabeth Standridge, 49, both of Springdale
Taylor Austin Stanridge, 28, and Samantha Jordan Hanks, 30, both of Springdale
Nov. 20
Alejandro Alvarado Martinez, 23, and Cecilia Reveles Piedra, 18, both of Springdale
Juan Carlos Ascencio-Cruz, 37, and Erica Camacho, 22, both of Van Buren
Noah Benjamin Brown, 21, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Louise Rowe, 21, Kansas City, Mo.
Dan Corbett Doughty, 38, and Leslie Cara Burgdorfer, 34, both of Fayetteville
Judson Duncan Ferguson, 42, and Jessica Lee Taylor, 37, both of Fayetteville
Francisco Garcia Castellanos, 51, and Sandra Galindo Rubio, 48, both of Springdale
Eddie Alberto Muniz Bermudez, 24, and Sherley Marie Aguirre Cotto, 26, both of Springdale
Chimuanya Martin Orji, 27, and Mesina Seremy, 20, both of Fayetteville
David James Schlosser, 66, and Mary Anne Heath, 69, both of Springdale
NW News on 11/26/2018
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments