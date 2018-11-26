Washington County marriage licenses

Nov. 15

Jonathan Allen Cooper, 44, and Michelle DeAnn Ullom, 42, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Stephen Croson, 24, and Kourtny LeeAnn Bryant, 25, both of Fayetteville

Ashton Kyle Funburg, 21, Stilwell, Okla., and Natalie Kay Howard, 19, Prairie Grove

Riley William Harris, 24, and Loni Beth Cooper, 24, both of Fayetteville

Robert Lee Helms, 46, Wills Point, Texas, and Constance Nichole Fuller, 40, Springdale

Clayton David Pierce, 28, and Abigail Renae Wise, 21, both of Fayetteville

Phillip Keith Pool, 33, and Hannah Marie Petty, 27, both of Fayetteville

Chad Reid, 35, and Amberleigh Anne Lundy, 37, both of Yukon, Okla.

Pedro Rocha, 42, and Lisa Marie Rose, 19, both of Goshen

Carlos Manuel Serrano Pagan, 33, and Zoraida Massari Gomez, 34, both of Springdale

Nov. 16

Ghasan Abo Znak, 34, and Jessica Dawn Wylie, 22, both of Van Buren

Timothy Don Baker, 29, and Alisha Renee Baker, 25, both of Springdale

Robert Patton Baugh, 22, and Brooklyn LeAnn Wiley, 19, both of Springdale

Christopher Enos, 22, and Janet Warre Thomas, 22, both of Springdale

Jimmy Hernandez, 21, and Erika Abigali Hervert Salazar, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Micheal Anthony Hopson, 29, and Brandy Nicole Yates, 31, both of Prairie Grove

Michael Wayne Hudgens, 37, and Cristine Lariego Abragan, 31, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Stephen Hudson, 29, and Chloe Mechele Neighbors, 29, both of Springdale

Keith Lamy, 46, and Nuwa Wonne, 36, both of Springdale

Fisayo Olanrewaju Olajide, 36, and Oluwaseun Toyosi Olayemi, 24, both of Fayetteville

Joeseph Danniel Rose, 34, and Brittany Marie Cain, 21, both of Springdale

Nov. 19

Drew Ryan Baledge, 28, and Cassidy Lauren Hodges, 30, both of Fayetteville

Diego Baltazar Fernandez Hernandez, 19, and Rosa Janet Rios Ortiz, 19, both of Springdale

Anthony Eugene Howard, 49, and Jolene Perry, 59, both of Joplin, Mo.

Sean Patrick Lilly, 45, and Rebecca Elizabeth Standridge, 49, both of Springdale

Taylor Austin Stanridge, 28, and Samantha Jordan Hanks, 30, both of Springdale

Nov. 20

Alejandro Alvarado Martinez, 23, and Cecilia Reveles Piedra, 18, both of Springdale

Juan Carlos Ascencio-Cruz, 37, and Erica Camacho, 22, both of Van Buren

Noah Benjamin Brown, 21, Fayetteville, and Kathryn Louise Rowe, 21, Kansas City, Mo.

Dan Corbett Doughty, 38, and Leslie Cara Burgdorfer, 34, both of Fayetteville

Judson Duncan Ferguson, 42, and Jessica Lee Taylor, 37, both of Fayetteville

Francisco Garcia Castellanos, 51, and Sandra Galindo Rubio, 48, both of Springdale

Eddie Alberto Muniz Bermudez, 24, and Sherley Marie Aguirre Cotto, 26, both of Springdale

Chimuanya Martin Orji, 27, and Mesina Seremy, 20, both of Fayetteville

David James Schlosser, 66, and Mary Anne Heath, 69, both of Springdale

NW News on 11/26/2018