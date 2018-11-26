Watts, Wallace to play in East-West Shrine Game

FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas seniors have accepted invitations to play in the nation's longest-running college football all-star game.

Defensive lineman Armon Watts and offensive lineman Brian Wallace, both Missouri natives, will take part in the 94th East-West Shrine Game in January in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Watts enjoyed a breakout season on the Razorbacks' defensive line as a senior, totaling 49 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and a team-high seven sacks. He also forced three fumbles. Watts' seven sacks were the most by a Razorback since 2015.

Prior to this fall, Watts did not have a sack in 114 career snaps.

Wallace started in 33 of 35 games played in his Arkansas career, including 19 consecutive starts at right tackle. He played 1,998 offensive snaps in four seasons and a career-high 756 in 2018.

The East-West Shrine Game will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 and will air on NFL Network.