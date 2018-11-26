'Wouldn't trade it for anything'

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Aspen Carpenter runs down a ball during the Golden Eagles' NAIA National Tournament opening round match against Kansas Wesleyan on Nov. 17 at Alumni Field.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University wasn't on Jastin Redman Marulanda's radar when her recruiting process began to play college soccer.

It wasn't on her club soccer teammate and friend Aspen Robinson Carpenter's scope either.

NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship Saturday, Nov. 17 Game 1 — No. 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 2, Asbury (Ky.) 0 Game 2 — No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) 6, Missouri Baptist 2 Game 3 — No. 3 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 9, LSU Shreveport (La.) 1 Game 4 — No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) 4, Tennessee Wesleyan 0 Game 5 — Northwest (Wash.) 1, No. 5 Vanguard (Calif.) 0 Game 6 — No. 6 Southeastern (Fla.) 4, Truett McConnell (Ca.) 0 Game 7 — No. 7 Georgia Gwinnett 3, Columbia (Mo.) 0 Game 8 — No. 8 Benedictine (Kan.) 3, Ottawa (Kan.) 0 Game 9 — No. 9 Embry Riddle (Ariz.) 3, Hope International (Calif.) 2 (OT) Game 10 – No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2, Aquinas (Mich.) 0 Game 11 — No. 11 John Brown 1, Kansas Wesleyan 0 Game 12 — Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2, No. 12 Northwestern Ohio 1 Game 13 — No. 13 Hastings (Neb.) 1, Central Methodist (Mo.) 0 Game 14 — Midland (Neb.) 1, No. 14 Science & Arts (Okla.) 0 Game 15 — Eastern Oregon 2, No. 15 Grace (Ind.) 1 at Orange Beach, Ala. Today Second Round Game 16 — No. 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) vs. Mobile (Ala.), 6:30 p.m. Game 17 — No. 8 Benedictine (Kan.) vs. No. 9 Embry Riddle (Ariz.), 4 p.m. Game 18 — Northwest (Wash.) vs. Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 1:30 p.m. Game 19 — No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) vs. No. 13 Hastings (Neb.), 11 a.m. Tuesday Second Round Game 20 — No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) vs. Eastern Oregon, 11 a.m. Game 21 — Georgia Gwinnett vs. No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), 1:30 p.m. Game 22 — No. 6 Southeastern (Fla.) vs. No. 11 John Brown, 6:30 p.m. Game 23 — No. 3 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) vs. Midland (Neb.), 4 p.m. Wednesday Quarterfinals Game 24 — Game 16 winner vs. Game 17 winner, 1:30 p.m. Game 25 — Game 18 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 11 a.m. Game 26 — Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 4 p.m. Game 27 — Game 22 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 6:30 p.m. Friday Semifinals Game 28 — Game 24 winner vs. Game 25 winner, noon Game 29 — Game 26 winner vs. Game 27 winner, 3 p.m. Saturday Championship Game 30 — Game 28 winner vs. Game 29 winner, 6 p.m.

Jastin Redman Marulanda Year^Goals^Assists^Points^Honors 2015^14^8^36^Sooner Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, All-SAC first team 2016^18^11^47^Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-SAC first team 2017^14^12^ 40^Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-SAC first team 2018^11^4^26^All- Sooner Athletic Conference Conference second team TOTAL^57^35^149 Aspen Robinson Carpenter Year^Goals^Assists^Points^Honors 2015^12^12^36^All-Sooner Athletic Conference second team 2016^18^9^45^Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year, All-SAC first team, NAIA All-America Honorable mention 2017^10^5^25^ All- Sooner Athletic Conference second team 2018^7^9^23^: All-Conference first team TOTAL^47^35^129

Fate, however, sometimes has a funny way of working things out. And when it comes to the two Littleton, Colo., natives -- now seniors at JBU -- they're both grateful their journeys led them on the almost 800-mile trek east to Siloam Springs.

"It's completely up to the Lord that just things fell into place," said Marulanda, a 5-foot-7 forward. "I definitely wouldn't trade it for anything. I found my husband here at JBU, and I found so many lifelong friends that I know will be with me for a long time."

Carpenter, also a 5-7 forward, agreed with her teammate.

"I wouldn't have chosen any other path knowing that JBU was here," Carpenter said. "It's been great."

On the soccer field, Marulanda and Carpenter have combined to score 104 goals, rack up 70 assists and earn multiple individual honors while leading the Golden Eagles to a combined record of 65-15-4, 31-3-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference, two regular season conference titles and two NAIA Women's Soccer National Tournament appearances, including a berth this season.

JBU (16-4-1) is set to play Southeastern (Fla.) in the NAIA Round of 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orange Beach, Ala. JBU advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Kansas Wesleyan 1-0 on Nov. 17 for the program's first-ever national tournament victory.

"It's just really cool that we've worked for four years to get to this place and that it would be our senior year that we would make it farther than we ever have," Marulanda said. "It's really cool we've been able to do that this year. This team is special."

The JBU duo's journey to Northwest Arkansas began with Marulanda, who played for Valor Christian High School and her club team Colorado Rush.

Marulanda said JBU head coach Kathleen Paulsen, who's also a Littleton, Colo., native, began recruiting at a tournament in Dallas her sophomore year.

"I considered it, but I really didn't want to go to a small Christian school in Northwest Arkansas," Marulanda said. "The rest of my teammates were going to big D-I schools, so I just kind of pushed it out of the way."

Things changed for Marulanda her junior year when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. She said all the schools she had been talking to stopped communicating with her except for one notable exception -- John Brown.

"Kathleen kept talking to me," Marulanda said, "and then I started paying attention to John Brown when she told me about a program that wanted to serve the Lord and play hard soccer. That sounded like something I really wanted to do."

Marulanda scheduled a visit to John Brown and enjoyed it.

"I loved the atmosphere of the team and the culture," she said.

Marulanda committed to the Golden Eagles and then went back home to Colorado and began working on her Colorado Rush teammate Carpenter, who attended ThunderRidge High School.

Carpenter, like Marulanda, also only had her mind set on where she wanted to play soccer.

"I also was only looking at D-I schools, like Jastin was," Carpenter said.

"And somewhere with a beach," Marulanda added, prompting both of them to laugh.

"Arkansas was not where I thought I was going to end up for sure," Carpenter continued. "It wasn't even a consideration at all. Then Jastin went on her visits and started telling me about the program and we both came on a visit together and I mean it was pretty instant of truly seeing Kathleen's program and how she desires for the team to serve the Lord. That's first always. That was something that was really cool for me to see. That was something that opened my eyes to what I really want in my college experience because my faith is number one for me before soccer."

Marulanda and Carpenter both had an immediate impact at John Brown as freshmen in 2015.

Marulanda led the team with 14 goals and added eight assists and was named the Sooner Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and garnered all-conference first team honors, despite her season being cut short by tearing her ACL and MCL in the same left knee as her previous injury.

Carpenter had 12 goals and 12 assists and was named to the All-SAC second team as JBU went 13-6-2 and 7-1-1 in league play.

After solid freshman seasons, both players took their game to another level as sophomores.

Both players tied for the team lead with 18 goals scored. Carpenter had nine assists and was voted the SAC's Player of the Year, first-team all-conference and an NAIA All-America honorable mention.

Marulanda had 11 assists, was the SAC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference as the Golden Eagles went 18-2-1, 9-0 in league play and won the SAC Tournament and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.

As juniors, the duo continued their strong play with Marulanda scoring 14 goals with 12 assists, once again earning the SAC's Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference.

Carpenter scored 10 goals with five assists and was named all-conference second team as JBU went 18-3 and 10-0 in league play but fell short of making the national tournament.

As seniors, Carpenter (7 goals, 9 assists) and Marulanda (11 goals, four assists) earned all-conference first team and second team honors, respectively.

"I think they both bring something really different to the table," Paulsen said. "They're both really different players, but they compliment each other. Because of that their styles mesh and they're really scary and dangerous because they can play off each other but they don't do the same thing."

Marulanda has scored 57 goals with 35 assists for her career, while Carpenter is at 47 goals and 35 assists.

"Jas is really good at going 1-v-1 and beating people on the attack. I would call her slippery," Paulsen said. "I think Aspen is good at combination play, playing off of people and she's able to turn and get a quick strike too."

Both players are looking forward to their opportunity this week -- and one last run as JBU teammates.

"I think it's really cool," Carpenter said. "It's been neat playing with Jas over the years. She kind of brought me here -- well, the Lord brought me here, but she helped get me here and we've played together four years. It's not only a fun thing but such a great opportunity and platform we still have, going as a team. It's been fun playing with her and I'm really excited to go out with a bang."

