Yo Adrian!

America has a few long-running heroes on the big screen, and some have spanned decades playing the same roles. Indiana Jones, Luke Skywalker and Jack Nicholson probably come to mind. (He always plays Jack Nicholson.) But what about a man who has played the same role for 42 years across eight films? Of course, we’re talking about the Italian Stallion, Rocky Balboa.

Creed 2 hit theaters Friday, and it’s already got audiences and critics singing its praises. This is the eighth time we’ve bought tickets to see Sylvester Stallone play an underdog boxer who wins over the crowd time and time again. His story is so familiar, we can hear the Rocky theme in our sleep.

Sure the franchise has its cheesy moments. Rocky IV is pretty much 100-percent cheese. But they keep finding new directions for Rocky to go in. Starting with the Creed movies, an elder Rocky steps out of the ring and becomes coach to Apollo Creed’s son, played by rising star Michael B. Jordan.

Sure, Sylvester Stallone may be 72 years old. He ain’t no spring chicken. But we don’t want excuses from him. Dick Van Dyke is 92, and he still found a way into the coming Mary Poppins movie. We’re happy to see Rocky continue to fight. He definitely can’t sing and dance.