Zimos won't be forgotten at Travis

Arkansas linebacker commitment Zach Zimos might have played his last game at Fort Bend Travis, but he won’t soon be forgotten.

Zimos, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond, Texas, left a lasting impression on Travis defensive coordinator Clayton Odom in his four years at the school.

“Zach is a coach’s dream,” Odom said. “The ultimate team player. He’s a solid person, student, and player.”

The Razorback pledge recorded 80 unassisted tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 pass deflections, 2 recovered fumbles and a blocked punt as a senior.

The Tigers ended the season 8-3 after losing to Katy on Nov. 16.

“He was the last person to leave the field,” Odom said. “He was the last athlete to leave the fieldhouse that night as well.”

Odom first met Zimos his freshman year.

“He walked over to me and shook my hand and said, ‘Thanks for coaching me,'” Odom said. “I thought that was very interesting that a freshmen was already thankful for his coaches. This gesture happened every day after each practice and game...for four straight years. Absolutely amazing.”

Zimos, who's expected to host Arkansas for an in-home visit on Friday, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Missouri, Texas Tech, California, Purdue, Boise State and others.

Odom said Zimos is a perfect example of what the Travis football team stands for on and off the field.

“Zach exemplifies every single word we use in our Tiger Creed,” Odom said. “He made himself a champion every single day, never made excuses, he fought and hustled every single snap. He demanded greatness from himself and from his teammates daily. The ultimate student-athlete and teammate.”