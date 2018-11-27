Affidavit links two doctors to deaths

FORT SMITH -- The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has attributed the deaths of four people last year to overdose of drugs prescribed by two doctors in Sebastian County, according to a search-warrant affidavit unsealed in U.S. District Court.

The affidavit said autopsies showed that a mixture of prescription opioid drugs and sedatives caused or contributed to the deaths.

"In each instance, the patient was being treated by either [Donald Eugene] Hinderliter or [Cecil Walter] Gaby and the patient died from overdose of controlled substances oftentimes within days of having received a prescription from the respective doctor," according to the affidavit by Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer Paul Smith.

Online records show no state or federal criminal charges have been filed against either doctor in Arkansas. Spokesman Charlie Robbins of the U.S. attorney's office in Fort Smith would not comment Monday on whether the doctors have been arrested or charged, or whether the U.S. attorney's office is assisting the DEA in its investigation.

From its investigation, Smith wrote, the DEA contends there is probable cause to believe the doctors violated federal laws by illegally prescribing controlled substances outside their professional practices and without legitimate medical purpose.

In the affidavit dated Nov. 2 and unsealed Wednesday, agents sought permission to raid Hinderliter's pain clinic at 1311 Fort St., Suite A, in Barling and Gaby's clinic at 2408 S. 51st, Suite F, in Fort Smith.

Court records show the search warrants were executed Nov. 6. Boxes of medical records were seized from Hinderliter's office.

Patient files also were taken from Gaby's office. Court records show officers seized a digital video recorder and a hard drive. Data evidence was extracted from two cellphones and two computers in the office but the phones and computers were not seized, the records showed.

The Arkansas State Medical Board issued an "emergency order of suspension" of Gaby's medical license Nov. 14, according to the board's website. The site showed no action has been taken on Hinderliter's license. The online records go back to Jan. 31, 2007.

Board attorney Kevin O'Dwyer said Monday that the medical board was conducting its investigation of Gaby and Hinderliter, which began in September, independent of the DEA's investigation.

"The board received allegations of over-prescribing of patients to the point the board felt it was a danger, so the board suspended him," O'Dwyer said of Gaby.

The emergency order of suspension said Gaby violated state law and five board regulations by prescribing excessive amounts of controlled substances to his patients, overcharging or overtreating them, prescribing pain medications for non-malignancy or non-terminal patients and not monitoring the patients, being a pediatrician but prescribing pain medication to adults, and prescribing pain medication for non-therapeutic and non-medical purposes.

The order listed seven patients, by their initials, and said Gaby prescribed excessive amounts of pain medication and failed to maintain records that would justify the ongoing prescriptions.

A hearing before the medical board on the allegations is scheduled for Feb. 9, the order said. The board will decide whether Gaby's medical license should be revoked, suspended or subject him to some other sanction, according to the order.

O'Dwyer said the investigation of Hinderliter is ongoing. He wouldn't comment further.

A call to Hinderliter Pain Clinic went unanswered Monday. A recorded message said the office was open Monday-Wednesday. The voice mail was full and didn't allow messages to be left.

A recording at Gaby Pain Clinic on Friday said it was uncertain when or if the clinic would be open and that patients would be contacted about retrieving medical records.

The DEA affidavit said that in May 2017 drug enforcement officials received several anonymous complaints that Hinderliter and Gaby were operating a "pill mill" at Hinderliter Pain Clinic in Barling. In July, the two doctors split up and Gaby opened his own pain clinic in Fort Smith.

In the most recent death included in the affidavit, a 46-year-old patient of Gaby identified only as D.S.W. died Dec. 24 after filling a prescription two days earlier of 168 oxycodone tablets, 112 hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills and 84 alprazolam sedative pills.

After an autopsy in Little Rock, the Arkansas medical examiner's office concluded the cause of death was "mixed drug intoxication," stating the combination of opioids with the sedative alprazolam "would produce a fatal respiratory depression."

The Oklahoma medical examiner's office in Tulsa concluded following the Sept. 28, 2017, death of a 44-year-old patient, identified as T.M., from Muldrow Okla., that the man died from "combined drug toxicity" four days after he filled a prescription from Gaby of 140 oxycodone, 112 hydrocodone-acetaminophen and 84 alprazolam pills.

A 48-year-old patient of Hinderliter, identified as J.M., died Aug. 17, 2017, after filling a prescription July 24, 2017, for 112 oxycodone, 56 hydrocodone-acetaminophen and 84 clonazepam sedative pills. The Oklahoma medical examiner concluded the cause of death was from sepsis due to bacteremia, but listed among other significant conditions "acute intoxication by alprazolam and hydrcodone."

A 31-year-old patient of Gaby, identified as M.H., died July 23, 2017, from what the Arkansas Medical Examiner's office concluded was "bronchopneumonia due to mixed drug intoxication." It listed a fatal combination of oxycodone and alprazolam. Three days earlier, the affidavit said, the patient had filled a prescription from Gaby for 162 oxycodone of varying strengths and 56 alprazolam pills.

The manner of death in all four cases was listed as accident.

The affidavit said another Gaby patient living in Muldrow, Okla., who had been prescribed 84 xanax (alpazolam), 112 oxycodone and 112 hydrocodone Nov. 17, 2016, overdosed Nov. 21, 2016. Emergency medical personnel found him unresponsive but breathing and revived him with Narcan.

Narcan, also called naloxone, is used to treat opioid overdoses, according to its website.

The affidavit said drug enforcement officials reviewed Arkansas Electronic Prescription Monitoring Program records that showed from July 11, 2016, to July 11, 2018, Gaby prescribed 1,156,044 doses of opioid drugs to 347 patients, an average of 3,332 pills per patient over two years.

Records showed Hinderliter prescribed 832,994 doses of opioid drugs to 462 patients over two years, or an average of 1,803 pills per patient, the affidavit said.

Investigators received information that the doctors prescribed large amounts of opioids and mixed them with sedatives, such as alpazoplam, which the Centers for Disease Control guidelines said quadruples the risk of an overdose death, the affidavit said.

A doctor cooperating with the federal investigation who took on many of Gaby's former patients said the patients received little or no physical exam or assessment before receiving their prescriptions.

Some former patients told the doctor they received so many pills they couldn't consume them all and sold them on the streets for $5,000 to $7,000 a year, according to the affidavit.

A Fort Smith pharmacist told the drug agents "most of Hinderliter Pain Clinic patients had the same doses and medications regardless of their treatment and that high quantities of medications were being prescribed," the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Wal-Mart and Walgreens had stopped filling prescriptions from the Hinderliter and Gaby clinics.

