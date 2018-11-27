Bella Vista Council approves budget

BELLA VISTA -- The City Council on Monday approved a municipal budget for 2019.

The unanimously approved budget is built around an anticipated $15,352,314 in revenue, up 0.28 percent from 2018's projected $15,310,092. This budget anticipates $15,328,328 in expenditures, leaving a $23,986 surplus for the year.

"We actually start this process late in August. It's a bottom up with each department head," Mayor Peter Christie said.

While the city doesn't legally need to pass a budget until January, he explained, waiting until next year would not make sense because the fiscal year starts in January. Moreover, he said, approving it this month lets the city get everything lined up for next year.

Council member John Flynn said the street department budget was down 7 percent and the general operations budget was down 1 percent.

"I thought the city administration did a great job of controlling costs and keeping things on an even keel," he said.

Council member Doug Fowler said he appreciated the detailed information and work Cary Elsten, finance director, did to put the budget together.

"I'd just like to recognize Cary," he said. "I have a huge appreciation for what she does."

Alongside that budget is a five-year plan for capital improvements, including a $265,000 traffic light at Kingsland Road and U.S. 71, $1 million in critical street repairs, a $57,000 piece of land to rebuild fire station No. 3 and others, with a total estimated expenditure over $5 million spent by 2023 using city reserves and income.

The plan also includes $21,297,208 in currently unfunded projects, including a $1,174,542 fire department training facility and an $11,648,864 public safety complex, which may be covered by a municipal bond.

Bella Vista resident Dylan Shaddox, who ran for city council Ward 1, Position 2 this year, said he appreciated the work city staff put in and approves of the budget.

Shaddox said he's looking forward to seeing these capital improvements over the next few years.

"I went through this this weekend. It's very detailed," he said.

The council also approved a licensing agreement with the POA to use land for a fire department training facility, a meeting schedule for 2019, a $10 fee for fingerprinting at the police department, accepting a $15,678.07 grant for the fire department and a 2019 health insurance and benefit plan for city employees.

NW News on 11/27/2018