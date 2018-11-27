Brady backs another loser in alma mater

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Brady lost a bet with fellow Patriot Nate Ebner over the Michigan and Ohio State football game Saturday.

Tom Brady may have led the New England Patriots to a victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, but his alma mater wasn't so lucky Saturday.

Michigan lost 62-39 to its longtime rival Ohio State, and Brady had to pay off a bet with Patriots safety and former Ohio State player Nate Ebner.

"Unfortunately, I lost a bet to Nate Ebner," Brady said on his weekly radio appearance on WEEI-AM's Mut and Callahan show. "I already paid him his money, and I have to wear some ridiculous outfit. But man, the freaking Wolverines, they can't win a big game. That was pretty crappy to watch."

Brady added that the outfit may be one of Ebner's Ohio State jerseys.

It isn't the first Michigan-Ohio State bet Brady has lost.

Former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel once won a bet with Brady, who had to wear Vrabel's No. 94 Ohio State jersey.

"Yeah, I actually had to wear that on the field," Brady said. "I mean, we've lost to them so much, I don't feel like I ever win any of these bets, but that's all right. Keep trying."

Brady has won at least one college-related bet this season: Michigan defeated Michigan State, the alma mater of Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. He won $500 and Hoyer had to wear a Michigan jersey.

Swann not graceful

Southern California announced Sunday it was keeping Clay Helton as its football coach.

However, Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times disagrees with Athletic Director Lynn Swann's decision, believing that the Trojans should move on from Helton, who finished 5-7 this season.

"When Lynn Swann was glamorously hired to run USC athletics in the spring of 2016, there was a quiet concern that he had no experience in athletic administration and no ongoing close connection with the program," Plaschke wrote.

"In one stunning move Sunday, both fears were realized. By retaining Clay Helton as the Trojans' football coach, Swann doesn't seem to understand the basic role of an athletic director or the modern soul of USC.

"In failing to make a change in leadership after the Trojans' worst season in nearly 20 years and with the program at one of its lowest ebbs ever, Swann took the easy way out by keeping Helton, almost as if he had no real plan and no desire to dirty his hands concocting one.

"In completely ignoring the scores of invested boosters who were demanding a change, Swann also showed a lack of appreciation for the passion that has helped fuel not only the greatness of the football program, but the success of the entire university.

"The Trojans family is shouting, yet he's not paying attention. The Trojans program is in freefall, yet he's not grasping the gravity of the situation.

"The USC football team is the university's greatest and most important marketing tool, yet Swann is treating it like it will just sell itself. Maybe that was the case when he was a national champion receiver at USC in the early 1970s, but these days, he's running the wrong route.

"If Helton were viewed as the manager of a company's most visible asset, and that asset was visibly failing, a strong chief executive would hold him accountable. An athletic director needs to be that kind of CEO, but Swann lacks the experience, and it shows."

