Braves make splash with Donaldson, McCann

Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson on Monday agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the Atlanta Braves, who are looking to improve after their first division title in five years.

ATLANTA -- Brian McCann slipped on the No. 16 jersey he wore for so many years.

"It feels right," he said, over and over again.

Looking to improve on their first division title in five years, the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to one-year contracts with McCann and former American League MVP Josh Donaldson.

Donaldson agreed to a $23 million deal that matches what the third baseman made during a forgettable 2018 season, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

McCann's $2 million contract was announced by the Braves, reuniting the team with a catcher who was a seven-time All-Star from 2005-13. A native of suburban Atlanta, he was eager for a chance to return home with his wife and two children.

"This is as special a day for me as any I've had in my career," McCann said during a hastily called news conference at SunTrust Park. "To put this uniform back on, with the love I have for this organization, the love I have for everybody from top to bottom, people I've known since I was 18 years old, that's why I'm here."

While McCann's signing is sure to be popular with the fan base, the acquisition of Donaldson figures to be far more significant to the team's fortunes in 2019.

The Braves are counting on a return to form from the three-time All-Star, who turns 32 next month. It was only three years ago that he captured the MVP award in his first season with Toronto, hitting 41 home runs and leading the AL with 123 RBI. While he followed up with two more 30-plus-home run seasons, a hip injury in 2016 and a strained right calf in 2017 cut into his production.

This past season, Donaldson was limited to 52 games by shoulder inflammation and calf issues, hitting .246 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI. He was dealt to Cleveland by the Blue Jays on Aug. 31.

The short-term deal with the Braves gives Donaldson a chance to show he's healthy and back to form, potentially setting up a huge payday in the next free-agent market.

For Atlanta, it provides another much-needed slugger in the middle of the order to go with Freddie Freeman, especially since it's not known whether the team will make a serious run at bringing back free-agent outfielder Nick Markakis.

General Manager Alex Anthopoulos attended the news conference for McCann but did not comment on the signing of Donaldson.

It was left to McCann to inadvertently mention the Braves' other acquisition.

"I don't know if I was supposed to say that," McCann said, sounding a bit embarrassed. "I just read it on Twitter."

"I don't even know who that is," Anthopoulos quipped.

Actually, Donaldson and the GM have a relationship that goes back to their days in Toronto. Anthopoulos served in the same post for the Blue Jays until 2015, working out the blockbuster trade that acquired Donaldson from the Oakland Athletics.

Atlanta's signing of Donaldson raises questions about the future of 24-year-old Johan Camargo, who had a breakout season at third base. He hit .272 with 19 home runs and 76 RBI before going 0 for 15 in a division series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Camargo, who has also played shortstop, second base and even one game in left field during his brief big league career, could upgrade the Atlanta bench as a super sub -- a big priority after the Braves went with a playoff roster that included journeymen Ryan Flaherty and Lane Adams.

McCann, who turns 35 in February, left the Braves to sign an $85 million, five-year contract with the New York Yankees. He was traded to Houston after the emergence of Gary Sanchez, helping the Astros win their first World Series title in 2017.

But McCann dipped badly this year, hitting a career-low .212 with 7 home runs and 23 RBI in 63 games. He missed about two months because of arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July.

Photo by Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Brian McCann

Sports on 11/27/2018