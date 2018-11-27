Death penalty requested in 2 Hot Springs slayings

HOT SPRINGS -- The state will seek the death penalty for a woman accused of murdering her 8-year-old daughter and 71-year-old mother and trying to burn down their house last week, according to Garland County District Court documents.

Melissa "Missy" Ann Galey, 46, of Hot Springs appeared via video Monday afternoon in District Court and pleaded innocent to two counts of capital murder, punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without parole, and one count of criminal attempt to commit arson, punishable by up to 20 years.

Judge Meredith Switzer ruled at Monday's hearing that Galey would remain on zero bond with a felony review hearing set for Jan. 14. She also granted a defense motion for a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case. At that point, prosecutors indicated they would seek the death penalty in the case.

According to the probable cause affidavit released Monday, Hot Springs police responded about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 21 to a residence at 2208 Lakeshore Drive regarding a possible homicide. As they approached the glass front door, officers saw the body of a female child, later identified as Megan Galey, on her back just inside the doorway covered in blood from what appeared to be multiple stab or puncture wounds.

Officers found a second victim, an adult female later identified as Wanda Self, inside a rear bedroom. She was on her back, covered in blood, and appeared to have multiple stab or puncture wounds.

As police searched the residence, officers located Melissa Galey in the backyard emerging from underneath the residence. The affidavit said the area where Galey was found had "fresh char marks" as if it had been set on fire. Galey had blood "all over her clothing," according to the affidavit, and was detained and brought to the Police Department for questioning.

During an interview with Detective Mark Fallis, Galey admitted to killing her mother and daughter and attempting to set the house on fire during the incident, the affidavit said. She stated she had been planning the incident for approximately one week.

Sunshine Smith, who identified herself as a family friend, told The Sentinel-Record that Galey's oldest daughter had expressed concern for the safety of her younger sister, who was an elementary student in the Hot Springs School District.

Smith said Galey's oldest daughter came to her house the night before the incident and was concerned about her younger sister because her mother was claiming that the father of her children was Santa Claus, that she was going to end the world, and that the devil "had taken over."

Smith said they called state Child Protective Services.

Cpl. Joey Williams said Galey had no prior criminal history and that officers had never responded to the residence because of criminal activity. He said police believe Galey acted alone.

