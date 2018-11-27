Good old dog

The gray muzzle and paws certainly are a tell-tale sign, but the two-handled harness stretching from neck to tail usually prompts one of these reactions in the veterinarian's waiting room:

How old is your dog?

Buddy is 15 years, 11 months old.

I started celebrating my big guy's birthday milestones in months--rather than years--in July 2017, after I rushed him to the emergency vet at 3 a.m. on a Thursday, two hours after I got home from work.

Emergency surgery to correct bloat saved Buddy's life that night. Although he was 14 at the time, the vet who did his surgery said age is not a disease, and she was right. I think often of her words.

But somewhere along the way, as Buddy recovered, it hit me for the first time that despite my efforts and his exuberant spirit, my beloved dog was nearing the end. I was determined to help him make the most of his senior years while being mindful of his quality of life.

I have been forced to confront the reality that every pet owner sadly knows: Our friends' lifespans are way too short, and although Buddy has romped well past the average lifetime of a Labrador retriever, it doesn't make what we are facing any easier.

As I share our story, I find that most people have gone through a similar situation with a pet or know someone who has. It helps greatly to talk about the good days and bad days. I've learned how important it is to gather as much information as possible about your pet's condition so that you can make the best decisions.

Write down questions for the vet because it's easy to forget them. Follow your instincts and, most importantly, cherish every day that you and your best friend can watch the sun rise or set as you offer him treat after treat.

