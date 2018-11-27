The World in Brief

A Somali policeman walks past destroyed shops after a car bomb attack Monday at a busy junction in the Wadajir district of the capital Mogadishu.

Worship music costs Somali cleric life

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Somalia was hit by two violent attacks Monday, one killing an Islamic cleric and 17 of his followers for playing music, and a second killing at least six people in a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu, police said.

The car bomb was detonated Monday at a busy junction in Mogadishu's Wadajir district, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein. He said 15 people were injured and the blast appears to have been aimed at soldiers who were gathered at the junction.

In the northern city of Galkayo, two suicide bombers exploded in front of the cleric's residence, which is also a Sufi shrine, and then four gunmen stormed the building and opened fire, said Ahmed Awale, a police officer in Galkayo. At least 20 others were injured, he said.

Somali security forces responded. Three attackers were killed in the subsequent shootout, and one was captured alive, said Awale.

Somalia's extremist rebels, al-Shabab, have claimed responsibility for the attack in Galkayo.

The attack killed Sheikh Abdiweli Ali Elmi, a preacher who has hundreds of followers. Videos show him and his followers chanting religious poems with music, which some extremists say is not Islamic. Sheikh Elmi had defended his actions from critics, saying music is not contrary to Islamic teachings.

Indians shun isle of missionary's death

NEW DELHI -- Indian officials have not set foot on the remote island where an American missionary was killed by people who have long resisted the outside world, and it remains unclear if they will.

"They are a treasure," Dependera Pathak, director-general of police on the Andaman and Nicobar island groups, said of the people on North Sentinel Island. "We cannot go and force our way in. We don't want to harm them."

The Sentinelese survive on the small, forested island by hunting, fishing and gathering wild plants. Almost nothing is known of their lives, except that they attack outsiders with spears or bows and arrows.

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island, where outsiders are effectively forbidden by Indian law. The fishermen said they saw the Sentinelese bury Chau's body on the beach. The notes Chau left behind say he wanted to bring Christianity to the islanders.

Officials have not given up on recovering the body, Pathak said.

"We are consulting anthropologists to see what kind of friendly gesture we can make," he said.

U.S. urged to halt support of Yemen war

CAIRO -- Five international charities on Monday urged the United States to halt all military support for a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels, saying it would save millions of lives.

A joint statement by the International Rescue Committee, Oxfam America, CARE US, Save the Children, and the Norwegian Refugee Council said that 14 million people are at risk of starving to death in Yemen if the parties to the conflict don't change course immediately.

The warring sides have undermined Yemen's economy, which is suffering rampant inflation while the value of currency plummets, it added.

"Starvation must not be used as a weapon of war against Yemeni civilians," the statement said.

The charities called on the U.S. to back up its recent call for a cessation of hostilities in Yemen with genuine diplomatic pressure, mainly on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a key coalition member.

David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee, said America is "fueling a crisis that has severe consequences for millions of civilians."

British spy pardoned, Emirates says

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- The United Arab Emirates said Monday it pardoned and released a British academic sentenced to life in prison on spying charges, ending a diplomatic dispute with its longtime Western ally while still alleging the researcher spied for MI6.

Matthew Hedges' months-long detention and sentencing last week came after Emirati officials insisted the onetime British protectorate had developed a strong case against him. At a meeting of journalists convened in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, officials showed short video clips of Hedges purportedly acknowledging his intelligence work.

"He was a part-time Ph.D. researcher, a part-time businessman, but he was a 100-percent a full-time secret service operative," said Jaber al-Lamki, an official with the UAE's National Media Council.

Daniela Tejada, Hedges' wife, told the BBC she couldn't wait to have him back, calling the time since his May 5 arrest at Dubai International Airport "an absolutely nightmarish seven months."

"In my heart, I know that he isn't a spy," she said.

Photo by AP/KAMRAN JEBREILI

Jaber al Lamki, executive director of media and strategic communications of the UAE, talks about the Matthew Hedges case Monday at a news conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

