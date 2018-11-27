• Hunter Shamatt, a South Dakota man who lost his wallet on a flight to Las Vegas, got it back with some extra cash inside when a stranger mailed it with a note saying he added $40 so Shamatt would have "an even $100" to celebrate the wallet's return.

• Garrett Jahns, police chief of Blue Grass, Iowa, said sheriff's deputies used spike strips to deflate all four tires of a stolen minivan driven by a 13-year-old girl who, out on a joyride with five passengers, led officers on a chase that at times hit 100 mph.

• Karen Camper of Memphis, a Democrat serving in the Tennessee House of Representatives who was elected the first black minority leader, pledged to bring "aggressive leadership" to a chamber where Republicans hold a supermajority.

• John Jensen, 81, is facing a murder charge after being accused of strangling his girlfriend, 76-year-old Patricia Way, at a nursing home in Waterbury, Conn., saying that she was evil and had to die, authorities said.

• Dasha Fincher filed a wrongful-arrest lawsuit against the Monroe County, Ga., sheriff's office over a 2016 arrest that occurred when her cotton candy falsely tested positive for methamphetamine during a traffic stop, resulting in her being jailed until state crime laboratory tests found no illicit drugs were in the candy.

• Francis Dunn, 46, of Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested on accusations of child neglect and resisting arrest at a state park in Key Largo after fellow campers reported he had "abandoned" a toddler, who was found covered with mosquito bites and wearing a soiled diaper that was falling apart, deputies said.

• Chelsea Cook, 32, who went to her former husband's apartment in Midvale, Utah, to deliver cold medicine for one of their 3-year-old twins, is accused of pulling a gun and firing several shots, killing the man's girlfriend in front of the former couple's children, police said.

• Carlos Peralta, 53, an off-duty New Orleans police officer, was suspended after his arrest on accusations of drunken and reckless driving when he led officers on an 18-mile, high-speed chase on Interstate 10 that ended when his car was stopped by spike strips, investigators said.

• Kasey Johnson, an animal-control officer in Brooksville, Fla., is being praised for rescuing Cindy Lou, a blind, elderly chow mix that was stuck in a pond's submerged cattle fence, even though he saw a nearby alligator swimming toward the dog.

A Section on 11/27/2018