Should be about race

John Brummett is an astute observer of current events both local and national, but his Nov. 20 column is slightly off-message about the Little Rock mayoral contest. The race should be about race.

Both Baker Kurrus and Frank Scott Jr. are men of accomplishment and apparent good will. Either should be fully capable of pulling the everyday levers of city government entrusted to the mayor. However, the overriding issue from which many of the city's problems proceed is racial divisiveness. The most important question voters must ask is which candidate is better positioned to treat that malignancy.

Scott was born into, raised and lives in a mainly minority community. But he has flourished and achieved in a mostly white world. He can capitalize on that background and promises to be a unifying figure. Through no fault of his own, Kurrus does not have a corresponding cross-cultural experience which would enable him to better understand and win the trust of "the other."

Little Rock will likely not lose if either candidate prevails, but it will gain more with the election of Scott.

DAVID POWELL

Little Rock

Reason to be ashamed

Another football season gone with less than stellar performance. UA football now has the distinction of becoming eligible for an SEC award as being the team that guarantees all other SEC teams can achieve at least one win during the season. They also probably qualified for other awards that include: "The Most Excuses in Football History for Losing Games."

Moving on to a larger part of the equation is the stadium in Fayetteville. The insight to spend millions of dollars to expand leaves me scratching my head. Is there an anticipation that fans are going buy overpriced tickets to see never-ending losses? The coach and the coaching staff are an anomaly. Where do they find these people? I wonder if UA really knows how to find qualified winning coaches. The expenditure of millions of dollars on loser coaches doesn't fit any known business model I'm aware of in the real world. And then there's the pointy-headed bearded administrators proffering how great the university has become.

My recommendation to the football players that played is to omit any information on their resume after graduation in six to eight years. It is no indicator of success. The guys playing the game need inspired and professional leaders to overcome the mediocrity of what now exists. When the recruiters go out, just what do they tell potential players?

I'm sure my comments shall elicit cries from UA alumni and others. It's time for an apology to the citizens of Arkansas for the wretched seasons of recent years. For those licking their wounds, get it together or find a new home.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Well, they played too

Thank goodness the Razorbacks' awful football season is over.

Perhaps the head of the SEC will award the Hogs a participation certificate or maybe a ribbon!

JIM HENNEBERGER

Austin

Possum Poot revels

Well, midterm elections are over, and great was the rejoicing in our fair village. We'd won it all, a great victory--greatest ever--for God's Own Party.

Our celebratory mood led us to the local watering hole for libations on the town's tab. I, as chief police officer, drove our Humvee and went to supervise. Upon entering the establishment I immediately went back into cop mode, for there, in the far corner, were Rev. Elbert the eggplant farmer (he's gotten a divinity degree online) and the evil librul Professor Phogbottom in a heated discussion. Looking for Elbert's weapons, I relaxed; he only had his slingshot (with bump stock) in his back pocket. They were alternating with "the only good Republican/Democrat is a dead Republican/Democrat." I figured that would end in a draw.

Midst my libations two libruls, Sassy Sue and Mushroom Momma (Emma--a priestess from a non-mainstream church) came to beg a favor. I found myself driving them to the big-box store two counties over to shop. It was horrific. In the Poot a shopping crowd consists of three people trying to buy gas at the same time at the Come and Went C Store across from town hall. There were loud, rude people everywhere. Might have been more civil if they'd all had swords and shields.

As we drove back I thought of a solution. A poster with a baby boy, blue eyes, blond hair and very serious look (like my son would have when really loading up his diaper) with the caption: "Happy shopping; mind your manners, do not steal. Baby Jesus is watching you!"

Come see the righteous ones in Possum Poot.

STEVE GIBSON

Little Rock

More like Savannah

Karen Martin's message in Sunday's Democrat-Gazette comparing Savannah (favorably) to Little Rock in vision and quality of life was a powerful and true commentary.

My daughter just graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design, which works closely with the city to take in such downtown landmarks as historic theaters and department stores as its auditoriums and libraries. We saw the Savannah vision Karen Martin described many times.

Just think how lively our city center would be if UALR and Pulaski Tech would locate their various programs in empty historic structures like the Donaghey Building and the Woodruff House, etc. I know that Mayor Mark Stodola attempted to encourage Pulaski Tech to do this without success.

However, there seems little actual planning going on in the city planning department which might result in our following aspects of the Savannah model which Ms. Martin described. Surely there are talented planners there who could do more for us than administer rezoning requests by developers if encouraged to do so by a visionary mayor, city board and executive staff.

I have no idea which candidate for mayor might help bring Savannah-type vision. Sabin seemed the only agent of change to me.

JIM PFEIFER

Little Rock

