Little Rock seeks to begin its own bike-sharing program

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 11:21 a.m. 2comments

Little Rock is seeking to start its own bike-sharing program.

The city’s Public Works Department has issued a request for proposals for a bikeshare service provider. The request was issued Nov. 20, and responses are due by Dec. 11.

According to the request, the initial phase of the program would be a six-year pilot program. It would provide at least 200 bikes in the River Market area and throughout downtown, spread over roughly 25 stations.

The second phase would add 100 bikes by late 2019, the document states. After six years, Little Rock would have the opportunity to expand the program if desired.

Comments

  • DowBM
    November 27, 2018 at 12:38 p.m.

    Downtown LR is very bikeable from the capitol to east village, and south main to Argenta. The streets aren't too busy except during the 1 hour rush on either side of the work day, no hills, gridded streets. Hopefully they find a way to include Argenta in this plan. The broadway to clinton bridge loop with brewery stops in between would keep a lot of tourists entertained and impressed with the city.

    For long term, connecting the south side of the river trail behind Dillards, and finding a way to make Markham safe to bike on, would really open the city up. With unlimited money I would build a pedestrian bridge to connect capitol ave over the railway and make a straight shot bikeway from UAMS to downtown. South of 630 is already a breeze with 12th street bike lanes, low volume streets and few hills.

  • papertime
    November 27, 2018 at 12:47 p.m.

    They’ll all be trashed within a week. We can’t have nice things in Little Rock.

