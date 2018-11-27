Little Rock seeks to begin its own bike-sharing program

Little Rock is seeking to start its own bike-sharing program.

The city’s Public Works Department has issued a request for proposals for a bikeshare service provider. The request was issued Nov. 20, and responses are due by Dec. 11.

According to the request, the initial phase of the program would be a six-year pilot program. It would provide at least 200 bikes in the River Market area and throughout downtown, spread over roughly 25 stations.

The second phase would add 100 bikes by late 2019, the document states. After six years, Little Rock would have the opportunity to expand the program if desired.