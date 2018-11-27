Man, 62, killed in house fire in southwest Arkansas

A 62-year-old disabled man died early Tuesday in a house fire in Texarkana, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 2:54 a.m. to 3308 Preston St., said Fire Chief David Fletcher.

"When they arrived, it was a fully involved house. It was burning," he said.

Fletcher said investigators do not immediately know the cause of the fire, but foul play is not suspected

The man's body, which was found in the front bedroom, has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy, he said.

Things at the scene were burned so badly there is a "distinct possibility" the cause of the fire may never be known, Fletcher said.