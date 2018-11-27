The Nation in Brief

Morning commuters wait for transit buses near Union Station in Chicago amid a wintry storm that brought blizzard-like condi- tions to parts of the Midwest early Monday.

Snowstorm socks Midwestern states

CHICAGO -- A wintry storm brought blizzardlike conditions to parts of the Midwest early Monday, grounding hundreds of flights and causing scores of accidents and at least one death on slick roads crowded with people returning after the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Chicago area was slammed with up to a foot of wet snow, and whiteout conditions stalled commuter traffic on the roads. The National Weather Service said 7.5 inches of snow fell at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and 4.9 inches fell at Midway International Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said more than 1,200 flights were canceled at O'Hare between midnight and 3 p.m. Monday, after 700 flights at the airport were canceled Sunday. At Midway International Airport, where 123 flights were canceled on Sunday, another 71 flights had been canceled as of midnight.

The storm also dumped wet snow on parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, creating treacherous driving conditions.

Farther south, Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency in Kansas on Sunday after 2 to 14 inches of snow fell in parts of the state.

The National Weather Service said 3 to 9 inches fell across northern Missouri on Sunday. Flights were mostly on time Monday at Kansas City International Airport, a day after the storm caused widespread delays.

Bomb near LA school a fake, police say

LOS ANGELES -- A device hanging from a car parked in front of an elementary school in Inglewood was likely constructed to look like a bomb, but it was not an explosive device, investigators said Monday.

After officials detonated the object, hanging underneath a 2004 Nissan Sentra, they determined it was batteries wrapped in tape and attached to hoses, said Inglewood police Lt. Neal Cochran.

The investigation into the incident, which prompted evacuations, began about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a woman flagged down officers after she noticed a package and what appeared to be several wires dangling underneath the trunk of a car parked near Highland Elementary School.

A bomb dog sent to the scene signaled to authorities that it was an explosive device, Cochran said.

From 75 to 100 residents in the two blocks surrounding the school were evacuated for hours overnight while the Los Angeles County sheriff's office bomb squad detonated the object, Cochran said.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the incident.

Rally-death suspect to claim self-defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- An Ohio man charged with killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia plans to argue that he believed he was acting in self-defense when he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

A lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr. offered a glimpse of the defense strategy as jury selection began Monday in Charlottesville.

The Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017, rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville, where officials planned to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Hundreds more showed up to protest against the white nationalists.

The two sides began brawling before the rally got underway, throwing punches, setting off smoke bombs and unleashing chemical sprays. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car authorities say was driven by Fields plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Fields' attorney, John Hill, told a group of prospective jurors on Monday that the jury will hear evidence that Fields, now 21, "thought he was acting in self-defense."

Nearly all of the 68 prospective jurors in the first group to be questioned said they had read or heard about the case. About 20 people said they had formed an opinion on it but could decide the case based solely on the evidence presented in court.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Mexican to stay during immigration case

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Mexican immigrant arrested after taking refuge in a Durham, N.C., church for 11 months won't be deported until immigration officials decide his pending request to stay in the U.S., two congressmen said Monday.

U.S. Rep. David Price tweeted that he and U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, both D-N.C., received assurances from immigration officials that Samuel Oliver-Bruno won't be removed until his claim is settled. Price said he was pushing Homeland Security officials to release Oliver-Bruno immediately, saying his arrest Friday at an immigration office was "unacceptable."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox confirmed that federal officials have agreed to allow the case to be completed, even though Oliver-Bruno could legally be deported now. Online records list Oliver-Bruno, 47, as being held in a Georgia detention center.

Oliver-Bruno was arrested Friday after he left the church to have his fingerprints taken while he applies to stay in the U.S. to financially support his son and ailing wife.

On Monday, several dozen supporters of Oliver-Bruno gathered in Raleigh to demand his release.

A Section on 11/27/2018