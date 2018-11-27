Martial law declared in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right), on Monday, leads the National Security and Defense Council meeting with Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak (left) and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov in Kiev, Ukraine.

KIEV, Ukraine -- Ukraine on Monday imposed martial law in parts of the country bordering Russia to fight what its president called "growing aggression" from Moscow.

The action by parliament, which called it a "partial mobilization," takes effect Wednesday morning and will last for 30 days.

Russian forces over the weekend fired on and impounded three Ukrainian naval vessels, and at least six sailors were wounded. Ukraine says three of those sailors were seriously wounded, but Russia -- which acknowledges firing on the ships -- said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Russia has said it was forced to open fire after the Ukrainian ships entered what the Kremlin called Russian territorial waters and failed to stop.

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine had requested the parliamentary vote on martial law -- something that Ukraine did not do even in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, backed eastern separatists and sparked fighting that killed about 10,000 people.

The locations chosen for martial law were ones that Poroshenko identified as potentially in the front line of any Russian attack.

Poroshenko said the move was necessary because of intelligence about "a highly serious threat of a ground operation against Ukraine."

"Martial law doesn't mean declaring a war," he said. "It is introduced with the sole purpose of boosting Ukraine's defense in the light of a growing aggression from Russia."

At the United Nations on Monday, the Russian delegation tried to convene an emergency session of the Security Council that would have condemned Ukrainian aggression, but was blocked by other members of the council.

Instead, ambassadors from the United States, Britain, France and others accused Russia of recklessness and violating Ukraine's sovereignty.

Nikki Haley, the ambassador from the United States, called the episode an "arrogant act" by Russia that President Donald Trump's administration and the international community would not accept.

"As President Trump said many times, the United States would welcome a normal relationship with Russia, but outlaw actions like this one continue to make that impossible," she said.

And Britain's ambassador, Jonathan Allen, warned that the confrontation could presage further efforts by Russia to gain full control of the waters it shares with Ukraine.

The Ukrainians also received a strong statement of solidarity from NATO's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, who said at a news conference in Brussels that all of the organization's members "expressed full support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty." He called on Russia to ensure "freedom of navigation" for Ukraine and demanded that Russia "release immediately the Ukrainian sailors and ships it seized."

Russia's representative at the U.N., Dmitry Polyansky, lashed out at Ukraine, accusing its leaders of fostering hatred of Russia through brainwashing, and suggested that confrontation with Russia was advantageous for Poroshenko, who is behind in the polls before elections in March.

Critics of Poroshenko have noted that if martial law is extended beyond 30 days, the president could claim the authority to delay the vote.

A state of emergency "would present a wonderful chance to manipulate the presidential elections," said Oksana Syroid, a deputy speaker of Ukraine's parliament.

But Stoltenberg said Poroshenko assured him that martial law would not have a negative effect on the election.

Poroshenko had originally planned to propose 60 days of martial law, but revised it to 30 days in order to "do away with the pretexts for political speculation."

In his first public remarks since the confrontation, Trump was not specifically critical of Russia or Ukraine.

"We do not like what's happening, either way, we don't like what's happening and hopefully it will get straightened out," Trump said.

Information from this article was contributed by Nataliya Vasilyeva, Efrem Lukatsky, Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press; and by Michael Schwirtz of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/Russia’s Federal Security Service

Video taken from a Russian coast guard vessel shows an incident Sunday between the Russian craft and a Ukrainian tugboat in the Kerch Strait. Russian forces fired on and impounded three Ukrainian vessels over the weekend, prompting Ukraine to impose martial law Monday on parts of the country bordering Russia to fight what its president called “growing aggression” by Russia.

