May starts EU exit pitch to U.K. skeptics

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday addresses the House of Commons on Britain’s exit from the European Union in London.

LONDON -- Prime Minister Theresa May made a blunt appeal to skeptical lawmakers on Monday to back her divorce deal with the European Union: It isn't perfect, but it's all there is, and the alternative is a leap into the unknown.

Britain and the 27 other EU leaders signed off on a deal Sunday after more than a year and a half of negotiations. Now Parliament controls the fate of the agreement.

May confirmed that British lawmakers will vote Dec. 11, after several days of debate, on whether to approve or reject the agreement.

Scores of legislators -- from both the opposition and from May's governing Conservative Party -- have vowed to oppose it. Rejection would plunge Britain into a political crisis and potential financial turmoil just weeks before it is due to leave the EU on March 29.

"No one knows what would happen if this deal didn't pass," May told the House of Commons. "Our duty as a Parliament over these coming weeks is to examine this deal in detail, to debate it respectfully, to listen to our constituents and decide what is in our national interest."

Before then, May plans a two-week cross-country campaign to convince both the public and lawmakers that the deal delivers on voters' decision in 2016 to leave the EU "while providing a close economic and security relationship with our nearest neighbors."

But legislators on both sides have criticized the deal. The compromise keeps Britain outside the EU but still subject to the rules and the obligations of membership at least until the end of 2020 while a permanent new relationship is worked out.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the "botched deal" would leave Britain worse off, with "no say over EU rules and no certainty for the future."

"Plowing on is not stoic. It's an act of national self-harm," he said.

May said reaching the deal had "required give and take on both sides. That is the nature of a negotiation."

She argued that the British people are sick of endless debates about exiting the EU, and that backing the deal would allow "us to come together again as a country whichever way we voted."

"The majority of the British public want us to get on with doing what they asked us to," she said.

But dozens of Conservative legislators say they will reject the deal, either because they want a harder or a softer break with the EU. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May's minority government, also opposes it, as do all the main opposition parties.

"The Prime Minister and the whole House knows the mathematics -- this will never get through," said exit-backing Conservative Mark Francois, who described the deal "a surrender" to the EU.

Stephen Barclay, who serves as secretary of state for exiting the European Union, conceded that "it's going to be a challenging vote."

But he said Britain would be in "choppy waters" if the deal was rejected.

Both Britain and the EU are adamant that the U.K. can't renegotiate the agreement, and opponents of the deal do not agree on what should happen next if Parliament rejects it.

Some want an election, others want a new referendum, and some say Britain should leave the bloc without any deal.

"I can say to the House with absolute certainty that there is not a better deal available," May said.

She said rejecting it "would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail."

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/27/2018