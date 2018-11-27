Mexico deploys police to restore calm at border

Migrants from Central America line up Monday in Tijuana, Mexico, to begin the process of returning to their countries. The International Organization of Migration was assisting with the process outside a shelter for members of the migrant caravan.

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Mexican authorities sought to re-establish order at the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, a day after U.S. agents fired tear gas to prevent Central American migrants from breaching the border.

Tijuana police said 39 migrants were arrested for participating in the unrest and causing disturbances. More than half of them are Hondurans, including five women. Police said they will be deported.

Nine busloads of Mexican federal police -- an estimated 500 officers -- took up positions around the Tijuana sports complex where more than 5,000 migrants are camping out. Police blocked the migrants from walking toward the border in the morning, though later on they allowed them to move about freely.

"They came to support the Tijuana police so that there's a stronger presence, and the migrants don't try to do what they did yesterday," said Victor Coronel, head of migrant affairs for the Tijuana municipal police.

In a rare criticism of the migrants, Mexico's National Human Rights Commission said they "should respect Mexican laws and not engage in actions that affect the communities they pass through."

"It is important to note that the fact the Mexican government protects their rights does not imply a free pass to break the law," it said.

Commission official Edgar Corzo Sosa said after visiting the shelter Monday that officials were receiving more requests from migrants wanting to return to their countries, but he did not have a number. He said a beefed-up police presence was for the migrants' safety.

"There is nothing to prevent them from leaving" the shelter, he said. "They are free to come and go."

The migrant caravan has been camped out in Tijuana for the past two weeks. It began as a few hundred people who convened at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, more than a month ago and quickly swelled as it marched and hitchhiked north through Guatemala and Mexico.

Mexican authorities say there are now more than 8,000 migrants involved in the caravan. Many of them joined because traveling with a large group is a relatively inexpensive and safe way to cross Mexico, where migrants face many dangers from the drug cartels that control the human-smuggling trade.

Many of the migrants say they want to apply for asylum in the United States, but U.S. border authorities are processing fewer than 100 claims per day, so frustration has grown.

That frustration bubbled over Sunday as a protest march ended with some migrants trying to breach the border fencing and U.S. authorities using tear gas to repel them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in a conference call with reporters Monday that 69 migrants were arrested the previous day on the California side of the border. He said nearly 1,000 people ran through vehicle lanes or tried to cross illegally at other parts of the border.

The Mexican Interior Department, however, estimated the number at about 500 people.

McAleenan said the Border Patrol's use-of-force policy allows agents to use tear gas and other nonlethal methods but that the incident would be reviewed.

"As the events unfolded, quick, decisive and effective action prevented an extremely dangerous situation," McAleenan said.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said it had presented a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy asking for an "exhaustive investigation" of the use of nonlethal force.

About 300 U.S. service members on the southern border have been shifted within the past few days from assignments in Arizona and Texas to work in California near the migrant caravan, U.S. military officials said Monday.

The troops were reassigned in coordination with Customs and Border Protection, which asked for assistance from the Pentagon.

About 5,600 active-duty troops were supporting Customs and Border Protection on the border as of Monday, according to a statement released by U.S. Northern Command. That's down from a high of about 5,900, suggesting that some service members already have been sent home.

About 2,400 troops are in Texas, 1,400 are in Arizona and 1,800 are in California, U.S. Northern Command said. Last week, the numbers were reported at about 2,800 in Texas, 1,500 in Arizona and 1,500 in California.

MIGRANTS WAVER

Cindy Martinez of San Vicente, El Salvador, said she had been about to cross the concertina wire to the U.S. side on Sunday when the tear gas was launched.

She estimated about 20 people had already passed in front of her, and she said parents begged agents not to unleash the gas because there were young children present.

Martinez, 28, said she is now considering getting work in Tijuana and giving up on entering the United States.

"I see it as impossible for them to want to give us asylum," she said. "Because of the words that President Donald Trump has said, I think this is impossible."

Trump on Monday tweeted, "Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be."

U.S. and Mexican officials have been wrangling over migration and how to deal with asylum seekers as Tijuana, a border city of 1.6 million residents, struggles to accommodate the crush of migrants.

Isauro Mejia, 46, of Cortes, Honduras, had hoped to be able to press an asylum claim, but now he isn't so sure.

"The way things went [Sunday] ... I think there is no chance," Mejia said. "With the difficulty that has presented itself because of [Sunday's] incidents ... that's further away."

Migrant Yanira Elizabeth Rodriguez Martinez said she, her daughter and her sister had stayed away from Sunday's demonstration because they feared it could turn dangerous.

Sitting in their makeshift camp at a sports complex Monday, the 38-year-old asked what the process would be if she decided to return to El Salvador.

"Because of [the actions of a few], we all pay," said Romario Aldair Veron Arevalo, a 20-year-old friend sitting with her. He said he still hoped to cross to the United States and work but conceded it could be more difficult now.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office Saturday, declined Monday to comment on the border incident.

Asked about Trump's warning that the U.S. could close the border "permanently" -- which would disrupt billions of dollars in trade -- Marcelo Ebrard, who is to be Lopez Obrador's foreign relations secretary, said, "Let's hope we can keep that from happening."

Baja California state Gov. Francisco Vega said almost 9,000 migrants were in his state -- mostly in Tijuana, with a smaller number in Mexicali -- and called it "an issue of national security." Vega issued a public appeal to Mexico's federal government to take over responsibility for sheltering the migrants and to deport any who break the law.

Alex Castillo carried a red bedroll slung over his shoulder as he walked away from the Tijuana shelter Monday, saying he would head to the industrial city of Monterrey to look for work and try to cross into the United States next year.

The 35-year-old electrician from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, said he wasn't at the border clash. He heard about it from others and decided to leave "to avoiding getting beaten."

"If they're launching tear gas," Castillo said, "it's better to head somewhere else."

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Kinosian, Joshua Partlow and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post; and by Christopher Sherman, Mark Stevenson and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

