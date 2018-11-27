Mississippi State rolls past Alcorn

Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry (1) dunks during the first half of san NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters both scored 17 points, Reggie Perry added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State 88-65 on Monday night.

Mississippi State was efficient on offense, shooting 33 of 54 (61 percent) from the field. Weatherspoon shot 6 of 10, including 2 of 3 from three-point range. Peters was 6-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 33 points in the second half. Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 points and Tyson Carter had 10.

Mississippi State (5-1) was a little careless with turnovers in the opening minutes, but it recovered to push its lead to 44-29 by halftime. The Bulldogs shot 17 of 25 (68 percent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from three-point range.

Alcorn State (1-6) was led by Deshaw Andrews, who scored 26 points.

ALABAMA 78, MURRAY STATE 72

Freshman Kira Lewis Jr. scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to help the Crimson Tide beat the Racers in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

John Petty added 16 points while Alex Reese and Dazon Ingram each scored nine for Alabama (5-1). The Crimson Tide picked up 29 points from its bench while Murray State's reserves scored just 11.

Ja Morant poured in 38 points for Murray State (3-1). Morant, who shot 55 percent from the floor, played so well that Alabama fans gave him a standing ovation after a late putback dunk.

The Crimson Tide knocked down 23 of 30 free-throw attempts, including eight consecutive in the final 25 seconds to hold off the Racers.

WOFFORD 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 61

Wofford used South Carolina's rocky starts to each half and 30 points from Nathan Hoover to rout the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks (3-3) knew they had to defend All-America candidate Fletcher Magee and did, holding him to eight points on 3-of-15 shooting. Hoover's name was also starred on the scouting report but once his first shot went in, he didn't stop shooting.

Hoover hit nine three-pointers on his way to 30 points, each a career-high. Matched up with South Carolina freshman star A.J. Lawson, Hoover took advantage of his experience.

The Gamecocks trailed 19-6 in the first and 44-31 in the second before they found their offense, but the Terriers always seemed to have an answer. Magee, held scoreless in the first half due to tight defense from South Carolina's Hassani Gravett, scored eight points out of the locker room to give Wofford (5-2) a double-digit lead.

Like it did in the first half, South Carolina (3-3) came back but couldn't quite get ahead.

The Gamecocks got within two points with 11 minutes to play, but Wofford scored the next seven points.

Chris Silva struggled again with just eight points and Lawson collected four fouls with no points for South Carolina. South Carolina was led by 13 points each from Maik Kotsar and Felipe Haase. The Gamecocks were outrebounded 43-37.

TOP 25

NO. 1 GONZAGA 102, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 60

Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 18 points as the top-ranked Zags stayed undefeated by beating the Bison in Spokane, Wash.

Corey Kispert added 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. 15 for Gonzaga (7-0), which reached No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 earlier in the day by virtue of beating former No. 1 Duke at the Maui Invitational.

Vinnie Shahid scored 16 points for North Dakota State (2-5), which shot 36 percent.

Clarke made all nine of his field goal attempts and added 8 rebounds and 5 blocks for Gonzaga, which had six players score at least 10 points.

Gonzaga has beaten four teams from Power Five conferences already this season, and came in averaging 97 points per game.

Sports on 11/27/2018