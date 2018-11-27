Needed perspective

Clarke Tucker, days after losing a congressional race, invited me to come to his church on Thanksgiving morning.

He said he hoped the homily he would provide would explain why he'd go to church on Thanksgiving.

So, I ventured that holiday morning to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in the Governor's Mansion District. From the back row, I joined 300 to 400 townsfolk in what was a long tradition of the church.

A bit of context for the invitation might be helpful.

Like many who know him, I maintain a high regard for Tucker. But I found his campaign frustrating, and said so.

I wanted less soft-spoken thoughtfulness and more of going upside the head of the Donald Trump tool against whom he was running.

French Hill was so weak that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton felt it advisable to use his political action fund to be Hill's daddy, conducting sophisticated voter research for target-audience attacks on Tucker and then bragging about what he'd accomplished in Hill's behalf and stead.

There was a precedent. For a town-hall meeting on health care with his own constituents in April 2017, Hill had brought in Cotton to stand beside him for strength and comfort.

The 2nd District thus remains represented by a Trump pawn and Cotton spawn.

Tucker is averse to that kind of harsh phrasing, even if only as returned fire against those--first Cotton's PAC and later Hill himself--who accused him of being gang-friendly.

Tucker chose only to ask, "Where is the decency?" It turned out to be in 46 percent.

A layman's homily on Thanksgiving was no occasion for Tucker to change his ways.

Tucker told the congregants he had come to the church on Thanksgiving all his life because doing so was family tradition and a beautiful service. Only now, he said, having overcome life-threatening cancer and run hard but unsuccessfully for Congress, did he hold a better understanding.

He said that walking his young children to the first day of school one day after a cancer diagnosis caused him to give thanks for what conceivably could be his "last first day."

There is a reason, he said, that mental health professionals encourage troubled persons to make "gratitude lists." It's that focusing on thanks for the good entails de-obsessing on the bad.

Tucker said he was reminded of the preaching he'd heard as a frequent political guest in African American churches during the campaign. He said preachers in those congregations emphasized variations on this theme: "The Lord woke me this morning and breathed life and the spirit into me."

That's a better way of saying that every day is a gift.

The part of Tucker's homily that might have been for me--and others sharing political frustration--came when he gave thanks for the campaign itself, the process, the opportunity, and for the thousands of people, he said, who had told him how much the campaign and the way he ran it meant to them.

He called the campaign "losing," not "unsuccessful."

He closed where most odes to a higher American politics tend to close, with Abraham Lincoln.

If there ever was a time more divided in America than now, Tucker said, it would be 1863. That was when Lincoln took the lead in establishing a day of thanksgiving, until then a set of local festivals, as a national holiday.

Lincoln's point was that times of despair make it incumbent on us to recognize our blessings and bounty, and experience the mental healthiness of focusing on our gratitude.

There was applause when Tucker finished. That either was appropriate to the occasion of a Thanksgiving community service or the way Episcopalians say "amen."

Tucker recently told me that, as a state representative, he spoke to a group of graduate students that he then escorted to the governor's office to meet with Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson asked Tucker what the group had done to that point. Tucker responded that he'd spoken about how to navigate being in the minority party in the South. Hutchinson then said, with all due respect, that an Arkansas Republican from the 1980s to 2010 might speak from broader experience on that point.

Hutchinson only lost three statewide races over those decades.

Let us give thanks, then, for perspective.

Tucker aims to run for office again. He's 37. He has time to lose as many as Hutchinson lost, and maybe pull an upset along the way. He might even run again against Hill.

A presidential year such as 2020 will bring out a larger and slightly different electorate. Much depends on what happens between now and then and whether the Democrats produce a presidential candidate somehow less burdensome in the state.

It's unlikely, knowing Democrats and Arkansas.

But that line--that Tucker would be running against a Trump pawn and Cotton spawn ... I suspect the homilist will leave such Trump-worthy crassness to the back-bencher.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 11/27/2018